OXFORD, ENGLAND—According to a statement released by the University of Oxford, kissing may have evolved as much as 21 million years ago in the ancestors of humans and large apes. To explore the history of kissing, evolutionary biologist Matilda Brindle and her colleagues first defined the act as nonaggressive, mouth-to-mouth contact without a transfer of food. They then reviewed scientific literature for information on modern primates in Africa, Europe, and Asia to identify species that had been observed kissing. Next, they mapped the primate family tree, treating kissing as a trait, and modeled possible evolution scenarios along the tree’s branches. After running the model some 10 million times, the researchers surmised that kissing is an ancient trait dating back to an ancestor who lived between 21.5 and 16.9 million years ago. This means that extinct human relatives probably kissed too. The researchers noted previous studies showing that modern humans and Neanderthals shared oral microbes, likely via the transfer of saliva. Read the original scholarly article about this research in Evolution and Human Behavior. To read more about ancient microbial DNA, go to "Worlds Within Us."
Who Kissed First?
News November 21, 2025
Recommended Articles
Top 10 Discoveries of the Decade January/February 2021
Neanderthal Genome
Vindija Cave, Croatia, 2010
Artifacts November/December 2019
Australopithecus anamensis Cranium
Features September/October 2017
The Heights We Go To
The links among extreme environments, genetics, and the human ability to adapt
Digs & Discoveries January/February 2017
Hungry Minds
-
Features November/December 2025
Acts of Faith
Evidence emerges of the day in 1562 when an infamous Spanish cleric tried to destroy Maya religionAdriana Rosas/Alamy
-
Features November/December 2025
Temples to Tradition
A looted cache of bronzes compels archaeologists to explore Celtic sanctuaries across BurgundyM. Thivet, MSHE
-
Features November/December 2025
Oasis Makers of Arabia
Researchers are just beginning to understand how people thrived in the desert of Oman some 5,000 years agoVadim Nefedov/Alamy
-
Features November/December 2025
Searching for Venezuela’s Undiscovered Artists
Inspired by their otherworldly landscape, ancient people created a new rock art traditionJosé Miguel Pérez-Gómez