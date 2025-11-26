JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Were Ancient Eurasian Wolves Tame?

News November 26, 2025

View from Stora Förvar cave on the island of Stora Karlsö, Sweden
Jan Storå
SHARE:
Wolf upper arm bone
Wolf upper arm bone

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN—According to a statement released by Stockholm University, an international team of scientists suggests that people may have transported Eurasian gray wolves to the Swedish island of Stora Karlsö in the Baltic Sea as early as 5,000 years ago. The island, which has no native land mammals, was used by seal hunters and fishers during the Neolithic period and the Bronze Age. Analysis of the remains of two of the canids found no evidence of dog ancestry, but the animals did eat a diet rich in seals and fish, which was likely provided by humans. The wolves were also found to be smaller than typical mainland wolves. One of the animals exhibited low genetic diversity, which can occur through isolation and controlled breeding. Another had a damaged limb bone that would have limited mobility and required special care. Yet it is unclear if the wolves were tamed or kept in captivity, the researchers explained. “This is a provocative case that raises the possibility that in certain environments, humans were able to keep wolves in their settlements, and found value in doing so,” said Pontus Skoglund of the Francis Crick Institute. Read the original scholarly article about this research in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. To read about wolf bones scattered at a Bronze Age site on the Russian steppes, go to "Wolf Rites of Winter."    

Recommended Articles

Letter from the Levant March/April 2025

On the Origin of the Pork Taboo

Exploring ancient people’s shifting beliefs about rearing and eating pigs

Read Article
Courtesy Giorgio Buccellati

Features November/December 2024

Europe’s Lost Bronze Age Civilization

Archaeologists have discovered more than 100 previously unknown megasites north of the Danube

Read Article
Courtesy Barry Molloy

Digs & Discoveries July/August 2023

Big Game Hunting

Read Article
(Erich Lessing/Art Resource, NY)

Off the Grid July/August 2022

Jarlshof, Shetland, Scotland

Read Article
(Courtesy Stephen Dockrill)

More to Discover

Features November/December 2025

Secrets of the Seven Wonders

How archaeologists are rediscovering the ancient world's most marvelous monuments

Read Article
Ken Garrett

  • Features November/December 2025

    Acts of Faith

    Evidence emerges of the day in 1562 when an infamous Spanish cleric tried to destroy Maya religion

    Read Article
    Adriana Rosas/Alamy

  • Features November/December 2025

    Temples to Tradition

    A looted cache of bronzes compels archaeologists to explore Celtic sanctuaries across Burgundy

    Read Article
    The temple at the Gallo-Roman sanctuary in Couan in east-central France
    M. Thivet, MSHE

  • Features November/December 2025

    Oasis Makers of Arabia

    Researchers are just beginning to understand how people thrived in the desert of Oman some 5,000 years ago

    Read Article
    Beehive-shaped tombs at the site of Al-Ayn, Oman
    Vadim Nefedov/Alamy

  • Features November/December 2025

    Searching for Venezuela’s Undiscovered Artists

    Inspired by their otherworldly landscape, ancient people created a new rock art tradition

    Read Article
    José Miguel Pérez-Gómez