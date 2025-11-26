STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN—According to a statement released by Stockholm University, an international team of scientists suggests that people may have transported Eurasian gray wolves to the Swedish island of Stora Karlsö in the Baltic Sea as early as 5,000 years ago. The island, which has no native land mammals, was used by seal hunters and fishers during the Neolithic period and the Bronze Age. Analysis of the remains of two of the canids found no evidence of dog ancestry, but the animals did eat a diet rich in seals and fish, which was likely provided by humans. The wolves were also found to be smaller than typical mainland wolves. One of the animals exhibited low genetic diversity, which can occur through isolation and controlled breeding. Another had a damaged limb bone that would have limited mobility and required special care. Yet it is unclear if the wolves were tamed or kept in captivity, the researchers explained. “This is a provocative case that raises the possibility that in certain environments, humans were able to keep wolves in their settlements, and found value in doing so,” said Pontus Skoglund of the Francis Crick Institute. Read the original scholarly article about this research in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. To read about wolf bones scattered at a Bronze Age site on the Russian steppes, go to "Wolf Rites of Winter."
Were Ancient Eurasian Wolves Tame?
News November 26, 2025
Recommended Articles
Letter from the Levant March/April 2025
On the Origin of the Pork Taboo
Exploring ancient people’s shifting beliefs about rearing and eating pigs
Features November/December 2024
Europe’s Lost Bronze Age Civilization
Archaeologists have discovered more than 100 previously unknown megasites north of the Danube
Digs & Discoveries July/August 2023
Big Game Hunting
Off the Grid July/August 2022
Jarlshof, Shetland, Scotland
-
Features November/December 2025
Acts of Faith
Evidence emerges of the day in 1562 when an infamous Spanish cleric tried to destroy Maya religionAdriana Rosas/Alamy
-
Features November/December 2025
Temples to Tradition
A looted cache of bronzes compels archaeologists to explore Celtic sanctuaries across BurgundyM. Thivet, MSHE
-
Features November/December 2025
Oasis Makers of Arabia
Researchers are just beginning to understand how people thrived in the desert of Oman some 5,000 years agoVadim Nefedov/Alamy
-
Features November/December 2025
Searching for Venezuela’s Undiscovered Artists
Inspired by their otherworldly landscape, ancient people created a new rock art traditionJosé Miguel Pérez-Gómez