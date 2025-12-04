BINGHAMTON, NEW YORK—According to a SciNews report, Carl Lipo of Binghamton University and his colleagues have used 11,000 images to create a 3D model of Rano Raraku, the Easter Island quarry that served as the source of stone for the more than 1,000 moai, or monumental statues created by the Rapa Nui. Accounts written by early visitors to the island suggest that the Rapa Nui lived in small, autonomous groups and maintained distinct territories. Likewise, analysis of the new 3D model identified 30 separate centers of quarrying activity. “We see separate workshops that really align to different clan groups that are working intensively in their specific areas,” Lipo said. “You can really see graphically from the construction that there’s a series of statues being made here, another series of statues here and that they’re lined up next to each other. It’s different workshops.” It also appears that moai were transferred out of the quarry in many different directions, supporting the idea that construction of the statues was not organized by a single group. Similarities between the sculptures are likely the result of cultural sharing, Lipo concluded. Read the original scholarly article about this research in PLOS One. To read about a new moai uncovered in 2023, go to "Around the World: Chile."
3D Map of Easter Island Quarry Offers Clues to Moai Construction
News December 4, 2025
Recommended Articles
Off the Grid November/December 2025
Bighorn Medicine Wheel, Wyoming
Letter from Mongolia November/December 2025
Building the Black City
Why the nomads of the Uighur Empire constructed a medieval urban center like no other
Digs & Discoveries November/December 2025
In His Majesty's Secret Service
Digs & Discoveries November/December 2025
Washington Risks It All
-
Features November/December 2025
Acts of Faith
Evidence emerges of the day in 1562 when an infamous Spanish cleric tried to destroy Maya religionAdriana Rosas/Alamy
-
Features November/December 2025
Temples to Tradition
A looted cache of bronzes compels archaeologists to explore Celtic sanctuaries across BurgundyM. Thivet, MSHE
-
Features November/December 2025
Oasis Makers of Arabia
Researchers are just beginning to understand how people thrived in the desert of Oman some 5,000 years agoVadim Nefedov/Alamy
-
Features November/December 2025
Searching for Venezuela’s Undiscovered Artists
Inspired by their otherworldly landscape, ancient people created a new rock art traditionJosé Miguel Pérez-Gómez