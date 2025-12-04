JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Neolithic Shell Trumpets from Spain Studied

News December 4, 2025

Neolithic shell trumpets from Catalonia, Spain, that still produce sound today
López-Garcia and Díaz-Andreu 2025, © Antiquity Publications Ltd.
SHARE:

Shell trumpet with holes
Shell trumpet

CATALONIA, SPAIN—The Guardian reports that conch shells unearthed at Neolithic sites in northeastern Spain may have been used to communicate over long distances and played as musical instruments some 6,000 years ago. Archaeologists Miquel López-Garcia and Margarita Díaz-Andreu of the University of Barcelona said that the 12 large Charonia lampas shells they examined had been collected after the sea snails had died, and were therefore not used for food. Removal of the shells’ pointed tip suggests that they had been used as trumpets, the researchers added. López-Garcia, who is also a professional trumpet player, was able to produce a “really powerful, stable tone” from eight of the ancient shells. “It’s quite amazing that you get that very recognizable tone from a simple instrument that is just a very slightly modified animal body,” he said. “I think the closest instrument today in terms of tone is the French horn.” He determined that he could shape the notes and tone produced by the instruments by putting a hand into the shells’ openings and blowing with a 't' or an 'r' sound. Such sounds may have been used by members of Neolithic communities to communicate with other settlements, people farming in surrounding fields, or workers in different galleries in the greenstone mines where six of the shells were discovered, López-Garcia and Díaz-Andreu said. Read the original scholarly article about this research in Antiquity. To read about an 18,000-year-old instrument made out of a sea snail shell, go to "Artifact: Magdalenian Wind Instrument."

Recommended Articles

Digs & Discoveries May/June 2019

A Fox in the House

Read Article
(Harley Kingston, via Flickr)

Digs & Discoveries July/August 2013

Spain's Lead-Lined Lakes

Read Article
(Courtesy University of Granada)

Digs & Discoveries November/December 2025

BYOB(oar)

Read Article
Ali Mohammadi/Alamy

Features September/October 2025

Here Comes the Sun

On a small Danish island 5,000 years ago, farmers crafted tokens to bring the sun out of the shadows

Read Article
Courtesy the National Museum of Denmark

More to Discover

Features November/December 2025

Secrets of the Seven Wonders

How archaeologists are rediscovering the ancient world's most marvelous monuments

Read Article
Ken Garrett

  • Features November/December 2025

    Acts of Faith

    Evidence emerges of the day in 1562 when an infamous Spanish cleric tried to destroy Maya religion

    Read Article
    Adriana Rosas/Alamy

  • Features November/December 2025

    Temples to Tradition

    A looted cache of bronzes compels archaeologists to explore Celtic sanctuaries across Burgundy

    Read Article
    The temple at the Gallo-Roman sanctuary in Couan in east-central France
    M. Thivet, MSHE

  • Features November/December 2025

    Oasis Makers of Arabia

    Researchers are just beginning to understand how people thrived in the desert of Oman some 5,000 years ago

    Read Article
    Beehive-shaped tombs at the site of Al-Ayn, Oman
    Vadim Nefedov/Alamy

  • Features November/December 2025

    Searching for Venezuela’s Undiscovered Artists

    Inspired by their otherworldly landscape, ancient people created a new rock art tradition

    Read Article
    José Miguel Pérez-Gómez