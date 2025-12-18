JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Face of Homo erectus Individual from Ethiopia Reconstructed

News December 18, 2025

Homo fossil cranium
Dr. Michael Rogers
SHARE:
Homo fossil cranium
DAN5 fossil cranium

GLENDALE, ARIZONA—According to a statement released by Midwestern University, paleoanthropologist Karen L. Baab and an international team of scientists created a virtual reconstruction of the face of DAN5, the 1.5 to 1.6-million-year-old Homo erectus individual whose fossilized remains were discovered at the site of Gona in Ethiopia's Afar region. The fossils include a brain case, teeth, and smaller fragments of one individual’s face. 3D computer models of the facial fragments were made with CT scans fitted together virtually, and teeth added to the upper jaw when possible. A scan of the brain case was then virtually attached to the reconstructed face. The study suggests that this Homo erectus individual had a typical Homo erectus braincase, but a face with a flatter nose bridge and larger molars, more like those found in older species. “We already knew that the DAN5 fossil had a small brain, but this new reconstruction shows that the face is also more primitive than classic African Homo erectus of the same antiquity,” Baab explained. This combination of traits in Homo erectus had previously been observed in Eurasia, which suggested that Homo erectus may have evolved outside of Africa. “The oldest fossils belonging to Homo erectus are from Africa, and the new fossil reconstruction shows that transitional fossils also existed there, so it makes sense that this species emerged on the continent,” Baab stated. “But the DAN5 fossil postdates the initial exit from Africa, so other interpretations are possible,” she added. “One explanation is that the Gona population retained the anatomy of the population that originally migrated out of Africa approximately 300,000 years earlier.” Read the original scholarly article about this research in Nature Communications. For more, go to "Homo erectus Stands Alone," one of ARCHAEOLOGY's Top 10 Discoveries of 2013.

Recommended Articles

Digs & Discoveries July/August 2022

The Great Maize Migration

Read Article
(Keith M. Prufer)

Digs & Discoveries January/February 2022

Japan's Genetic History

Read Article
(Shigeki Nakagome, Assistant Professor in Psychiatry, School of Medicine, Trinity College Dublin)

Digs & Discoveries November/December 2016

Coast over Corridor

Read Article
(Courtesy Mikkel Winther Pedersen, Centre for GeoGenetics, Natural History Museum of Denmark, University of Copenhagen)

Off the Grid January/February 2026

Prophetstown, Indiana

Read Article
Circle of Stones shown blanketed in snow, Prophetstown, Indiana
Indiana Department of Natural Resources

More to Discover

Features November/December 2025

Secrets of the Seven Wonders

How archaeologists are rediscovering the ancient world's most marvelous monuments

Read Article
Ken Garrett

  • Features November/December 2025

    Acts of Faith

    Evidence emerges of the day in 1562 when an infamous Spanish cleric tried to destroy Maya religion

    Read Article
    Adriana Rosas/Alamy

  • Features November/December 2025

    Temples to Tradition

    A looted cache of bronzes compels archaeologists to explore Celtic sanctuaries across Burgundy

    Read Article
    The temple at the Gallo-Roman sanctuary in Couan in east-central France
    M. Thivet, MSHE

  • Features November/December 2025

    Oasis Makers of Arabia

    Researchers are just beginning to understand how people thrived in the desert of Oman some 5,000 years ago

    Read Article
    Beehive-shaped tombs at the site of Al-Ayn, Oman
    Vadim Nefedov/Alamy

  • Features November/December 2025

    Searching for Venezuela’s Undiscovered Artists

    Inspired by their otherworldly landscape, ancient people created a new rock art tradition

    Read Article
    José Miguel Pérez-Gómez