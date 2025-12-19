JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Unusual Bronze Age Burial Uncovered in Scotland

News December 19, 2025

Barrow at Twentyshilling Wind Farm, Sanquhar, Scotland
© GUARD Archaeology Ltd
SHARE:
Pit with five burial urns uncovered at Twentyshilling Wind Farm, Sanquhar, Scotland
Pit with five burial urns uncovered at Twentyshilling Wind Farm, Sanquhar, Scotland

SANQUHAR, SCOTLAND—BBC News reports that the cremains of at least eight people were found in five urns buried in a Bronze Age barrow in southern Scotland. Thomas Muir of Guard Archaeology and his colleagues were investigating the site before the construction of a wind farm when they unearthed the burial mound, which has been dated to between 1439 and 1287 B.C. He suggests that the deceased may have come from the same family or group, and that their deaths may have been the result of a famine or another sort of catastrophe. “The urns were deposited at the same time as they were packed tightly within the pit and adhered to the same fifteenth to thirteenth century B.C. date range,” he said. At another Bronze Age site in this region, Muir explained, bodies were exposed before they were interred in a burial site reused by the community over a long period of time. Read the original scholarly article about this research in Archaeology Reports Online. For more on Bronze Age Britain, go to "Bronze Age Beads Go Abroad."

Recommended Articles

Artifacts January/February 2026

Sardinian Bronze Figurines

Read Article
Courtesy Daniel Berger

Top 10 Discoveries of 2025 January/February 2026

Crete's Inner Circles

Papoura Mountain, Greece

Read Article
George Drakonakis/Ephorate of Antiquities of Heraklion

Features November/December 2025

Oasis Makers of Arabia

Researchers are just beginning to understand how people thrived in the desert of Oman some 5,000 years ago

Read Article
Beehive-shaped tombs at the site of Al-Ayn, Oman
Vadim Nefedov/Alamy

Off the Grid September/October 2025

Necropolis of Pantalica, Italy

Read Article
Photo by Ilana Herzig

More to Discover

Features November/December 2025

Secrets of the Seven Wonders

How archaeologists are rediscovering the ancient world's most marvelous monuments

Read Article
Ken Garrett

  • Features November/December 2025

    Acts of Faith

    Evidence emerges of the day in 1562 when an infamous Spanish cleric tried to destroy Maya religion

    Read Article
    Adriana Rosas/Alamy

  • Features November/December 2025

    Temples to Tradition

    A looted cache of bronzes compels archaeologists to explore Celtic sanctuaries across Burgundy

    Read Article
    The temple at the Gallo-Roman sanctuary in Couan in east-central France
    M. Thivet, MSHE

  • Features November/December 2025

    Searching for Venezuela’s Undiscovered Artists

    Inspired by their otherworldly landscape, ancient people created a new rock art tradition

    Read Article
    José Miguel Pérez-Gómez

  • Letter from Mongolia November/December 2025

    Building the Black City

    Why the nomads of the Uighur Empire constructed a medieval urban center like no other

    Read Article
    View of Karabalgasun, Mongolia, landscape
    H. Rohland/DAI Bonn