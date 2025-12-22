LEIPZIG, GERMANY—According to a Live Science report, evidence of first-degree incest has been detected in the genes of a boy who was buried some 3,700 years ago in Grotta Della Monaca, a cave in southern Italy. The genomes of all 23 individuals whose remains were identified among the fragmented and mixed-up bones in the cave were analyzed in order to gain a better understanding of the group. The study, led by Francesco Fontani of the Max Planck Harvard Research Center for the Ancient Mediterranean, was able to identify the genetic sex of 10 females and eight males. The researchers also discovered a variety of mitochondrial DNA, inherited from mothers, and Y-chromosome DNA, inherited from fathers, indicating that the group included a mix of people with different backgrounds. For example, some members of the group were related to Early Bronze Age groups in Sicily, while two of the individuals had ancestors from northeastern Italy. Overall, like many Europeans, the group members were also descended from European hunter-gatherers, Neolithic Anatolian farmers, and steppe pastoralists. Two cases of parents and offspring were also identified, but one boy was found to have many runs of homozygosity, or chunks of similar genetic material. Additional investigation into his genome showed that he was the son of a man who had also been buried at the site, and the man’s own daughter. Her remains were not found, however. “This exceptional case may indicate culturally specific behaviors in this small community, but its significance ultimately remains uncertain,” said archaeogeneticist Alissa Mittnik of the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology. Read the original scholarly article about this research in Communications Biology. To read about a recent genetic study of a later period in Italian history, go to "Ancient DNA Revolution: The Empire's Genome."
Prehistoric Bones from Italy’s Grotta Della Monaca Analyzed
News December 22, 2025
Recommended Articles
Digs & Discoveries January/February 2026
The Lion of Venice Roars
Digs & Discoveries January/February 2026
A Sicilian Gift Horse
Top 10 Discoveries of 2025 January/February 2026
Dining With Dionysus
Pompeii, Italy
Off the Grid September/October 2025
Necropolis of Pantalica, Italy
-
Features November/December 2025
Acts of Faith
Evidence emerges of the day in 1562 when an infamous Spanish cleric tried to destroy Maya religionAdriana Rosas/Alamy
-
Features November/December 2025
Temples to Tradition
A looted cache of bronzes compels archaeologists to explore Celtic sanctuaries across BurgundyM. Thivet, MSHE
-
Features November/December 2025
Oasis Makers of Arabia
Researchers are just beginning to understand how people thrived in the desert of Oman some 5,000 years agoVadim Nefedov/Alamy
-
Features November/December 2025
Searching for Venezuela’s Undiscovered Artists
Inspired by their otherworldly landscape, ancient people created a new rock art traditionJosé Miguel Pérez-Gómez