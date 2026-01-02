JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

When Did Europeans Begin Hunting With Bows and Arrows?

News January 2, 2026

SHARE:

TÜBINGEN, GERMANY—According to a SciNews report, modern humans may have hunted with bows and arrows in the early Upper Paleolithic, between 40,000 and 35,000 years ago. It had been previously thought that people living in Europe at this time hunted with thrusting spears at close range, only advancing to spear-throwers some 20,000 years ago, and then to bows and arrows about 12,000 years ago, based upon artifacts recovered from Paleolithic sites. Researchers led by Keiko Kitagawa of the University of Tübingen experimented with attaching replica stone, antler, and bone points to shafts and launching them as arrows shot from a bow, spears, and darts. The scientists then compared the wear patterns on the experimental projectile points with the wear found on prehistoric points. The results of these tests suggest that modern humans may have been using different weapons simultaneously, as they adapted to different environments and types of prey. “Our study in part demonstrates the complex nature of reconstruction projectile technology, which is often created with perishable materials,” the researchers explained. Read the original scholarly article about this research in iScience. To read about the development of hunting weaponry, go to "Weapons of the Ancient World: Hunting Equipment."

Recommended Articles

Features September/October 2025

How to Build a Medieval Castle

Why are archaeologists constructing a thirteenth-century fortress in the forests of France?

Read Article
© D. Gliksman

Off the Grid January/February 2026

Prophetstown, Indiana

Read Article
Circle of Stones shown blanketed in snow, Prophetstown, Indiana
Indiana Department of Natural Resources

Letter from France January/February 2026

Neolithic Cultural Revolution

How farmers came together to build Europe’s most grandiose funerary monuments some 7,000 years ago

Read Article
© Laurent Juhel, Inrap

Features January/February 2026

The Cost of Doing Business

Piecing together the Roman empire’s longest known inscription—a peculiarly precise inventory of prices

Read Article
A digital reconstruction shows how the Civil Basilica in the city of Aphrodisias in southwestern Anatolia would have appeared with the Edict of Maximum Prices inscribed on its facade.
Ece Savaş and Philip Stinson

More to Discover

Features January/February 2026

Top 10 Discoveries of 2025

ARCHAEOLOGY magazine’s editors reveal the year’s most exciting finds

Read Article
Pasquale Sorrentino

  • Features January/February 2026

    The Birds of Amarna

    An Egyptian princess seeks sanctuary in her private palace

    Read Article
    The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York/ Rogers Fund, 1930

  • Features January/February 2026

    Taking the Measure of Mesoamerica

    Archaeologists decode the sacred mathematics embedded in an ancient city’s architecture

    Read Article
    Courtesy Claudia I. Alvarado-León

  • Features January/February 2026

    Stone Gods and Monsters

    3,000 years ago, an intoxicating new religion beckoned pilgrims to temples high in the Andes

    Read Article
    The ritual center of Chavín de Huántar flourished in northern Peru.
    Courtesy John Rick

  • Artifacts January/February 2026

    Sardinian Bronze Figurines

    Read Article
    Courtesy Daniel Berger