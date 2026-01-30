JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Rhino Bones Discovered at Tamil Nadu Neolithic Site

News January 30, 2026

SHARE:

CHENNAI, INDIA—The Times of India reports that the bones of 28 different animals have been identified at Molapalayam, a Neolithic site in the southernmost state of Tamil Nadu. “A faunal analysis reveals that people who lived here constituted a pastoral community that reared cattle, sheep, and goat,” said archaeologist V. Selvakumar of Tamil University. “They also hunted animals such as deer and antelope. Their food also included a diverse range of small millets and pulses,” Selvakumar added. Among the many animal bones, the researchers identified four bones of an Indian rhinoceros, which lives in grasslands and marshes. “This is a significant find as rhinos survived [in southern India] up to the middle of the second millennium B.C.,” explained Abhayan G.S. of the University of Kerala. “According to the current zoogeography, the animal is restricted to Assam and northeastern plans of India,” Abhayan concluded. To read about a third-century b.c. elephant sculpture unearthed in India's state of Odisha, go to "The Elephant and the Buddha."

Recommended Articles

Letter from France January/February 2026

Neolithic Cultural Revolution

How farmers came together to build Europe’s most grandiose funerary monuments some 7,000 years ago

Read Article
© Laurent Juhel, Inrap

Top 10 Discoveries of 2025 January/February 2026

A Feminine Touch

Çatalhöyük, Turkey

Read Article
Tolga İldun

Top 10 Discoveries of 2025 January/February 2026

Tales from the Neolithic

Karahantepe, Turkey

Read Article
Yusuf Aslan

Digs & Discoveries November/December 2025

BYOB(oar)

Read Article
Ali Mohammadi/Alamy

More to Discover

Features January/February 2026

Top 10 Discoveries of 2025

ARCHAEOLOGY magazine’s editors reveal the year’s most exciting finds

Read Article
Pasquale Sorrentino

  • Features January/February 2026

    The Cost of Doing Business

    Piecing together the Roman empire’s longest known inscription—a peculiarly precise inventory of prices

    Read Article
    A digital reconstruction shows how the Civil Basilica in the city of Aphrodisias in southwestern Anatolia would have appeared with the Edict of Maximum Prices inscribed on its facade.
    Ece Savaş and Philip Stinson

  • Features January/February 2026

    The Birds of Amarna

    An Egyptian princess seeks sanctuary in her private palace

    Read Article
    The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York/ Rogers Fund, 1930

  • Features January/February 2026

    Taking the Measure of Mesoamerica

    Archaeologists decode the sacred mathematics embedded in an ancient city’s architecture

    Read Article
    Courtesy Claudia I. Alvarado-León

  • Features January/February 2026

    Stone Gods and Monsters

    3,000 years ago, an intoxicating new religion beckoned pilgrims to temples high in the Andes

    Read Article
    The ritual center of Chavín de Huántar flourished in northern Peru.
    Courtesy John Rick