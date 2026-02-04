JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

6,500-Year-Old Fetal Burials in Iran Examined

News February 4, 2026

Fetal burial vessels, Chaparabad, Iran
Alirezazadeh and Bahranipoor 2026, Archaeological Research in Asia
SHARE:
(a) Sheep or goat bones found in burial vessel; (b) Reconstruction of fetal vessel burial
(a) Sheep or goat bones found in burial vessel; (b) Reconstruction of fetal vessel burial

CHAPARABAD, IRAN—Two well-preserved fetal vessel burials dated to about 6,500 years ago were discovered about 10 feet apart in the remains of a structure in northwestern Iran's site of Chaparabad, according to a Phys.org report. Archaeologists Mahdi Alirezazadeh of Tarbiat Modares University and Hanan Bahranipoor of the Iranian Center for Archaeological Research said that one of the vessels was buried in an area of the building thought to be a kitchen, while the second came from a possible storage space. Both vessels were identified as having been made by the Dalma culture. “The burial vessels appear to have been previously used for everyday domestic activities,” Alirezazadeh said. Smoke stains on the first vessel suggest that it had previously been used for cooking, he explained. Examination of both sets of remains suggests that the fetuses died between 36 and 38 weeks of gestational age. Yet the vessel found in the kitchen had been buried with the remains of sheep or goats, which had been placed in the vessel and underneath it. This burial was also accompanied by a piece of worked stone. The vessel found in the storage room was found without any grave goods, however. “Variability in infant burial practices is well documented during the Dalma and Pisdeli (Chalcolithic) periods: some infants were buried with grave goods, while others were not,” Alirezazadeh said. The researchers plan to analyze DNA and the chemical composition of the human remains for more information about the two burials. To read about burials uncovered at a necropolis in the desert of northern Iran, go to "On Her Own Two Feet."

Recommended Articles

Digs & Discoveries November/December 2025

BYOB(oar)

Read Article
Ali Mohammadi/Alamy

Features March/April 2025

Ahead of Their Time

Excavations reveal the surprising sophistication of Copper Age villagers in southwestern Iran 6,000 years ago

Read Article
Zohreh Prehistoric Project Archive

Features November/December 2024

Exploring Ancient Persia’s Royal Fire Temple

At a remote lake in the mountains of Iran, archaeologists have identified the most revered Zoroastrian sanctuary

Read Article
Ruins of a fire temple at the site of Takht-e Soleyman in northwest Iran
Bridgeman Images

Digs & Discoveries May/June 2024

Near Eastern Lip Kit

Read Article
(Images by M. Vidale, F. Zorzi)

More to Discover

Features January/February 2026

Top 10 Discoveries of 2025

ARCHAEOLOGY magazine’s editors reveal the year’s most exciting finds

Read Article
Pasquale Sorrentino

  • Features January/February 2026

    The Cost of Doing Business

    Piecing together the Roman empire’s longest known inscription—a peculiarly precise inventory of prices

    Read Article
    A digital reconstruction shows how the Civil Basilica in the city of Aphrodisias in southwestern Anatolia would have appeared with the Edict of Maximum Prices inscribed on its facade.
    Ece Savaş and Philip Stinson

  • Features January/February 2026

    The Birds of Amarna

    An Egyptian princess seeks sanctuary in her private palace

    Read Article
    The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York/ Rogers Fund, 1930

  • Features January/February 2026

    Taking the Measure of Mesoamerica

    Archaeologists decode the sacred mathematics embedded in an ancient city’s architecture

    Read Article
    Courtesy Claudia I. Alvarado-León

  • Features January/February 2026

    Stone Gods and Monsters

    3,000 years ago, an intoxicating new religion beckoned pilgrims to temples high in the Andes

    Read Article
    The ritual center of Chavín de Huántar flourished in northern Peru.
    Courtesy John Rick