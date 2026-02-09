JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Excavations Resume at Roman Villa Buried by Vesuvius

News February 9, 2026

Excavated room in Villa Sora, Torre del Greco, Italy
Italian Ministry of Culture
SHARE:
Fresco fragment depicting a heron
Fresco fragment depicting a heron

TORRE DEL GRECO, ITALY—Archaeologists from the Herculaneum Archaeological Park have completed new investigations at the ancient Villa Sora on the Bay of Naples more than 30 years after the last systematic excavations at the site, Finestre sull'Arte reports. Constructed in the mid-first century b.c., the villa stretched nearly 500 feet along the sea, just a few miles southeast of the ancient city of Herculaneum. It seems to have undergone several renovations before it was buried by the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in a.d. 79. At the front of the residence, researchers unearthed an approximately 100-square-foot room whose walls were painted black and red, with depictions of herons and candelabra. Frescoes featuring mythological figures such as griffins and a centaur once adorned the light-colored ceiling. Decorated lead cists and other marble architectural elements found in the room, including finely chiseled column capitals, suggest that the space was being used for storage or as a workshop. These finds also indicate that the villa was undergoing another renovation at the time of its destruction. The room's stratigraphy preserves the sequence of forceful pyroclastic flows that caused the ceiling and sections of the walls to collapse. To read about technology that has enabled researchers to view new details of Herculaneum's damaged frescoes, go to "Putting on a New Face."

Fresco fragments depicting griffins
Fresco fragments depicting griffins

Recommended Articles

Letter from Vesuvius September/October 2023

Digging on the Dark Side of the Volcano

Survivors of the infamous disaster rebuilt their lives on the ashes of the a.d. 79 eruption

Read Article
(Courtesy Girolamo Ferdinando De Simone)

Digs & Discoveries May/June 2015

The Charred Scrolls of Herculaneum

Read Article
(Fotonews/Splash News/Corbis)

Model Homes March/April 2026

A Hut for the Afterlife

LOCATION: Central Italy
DATE: Ca. 900–700 b.c.

Read Article
G. Dagli Orti/© NPL-DeA Picture Library/Bridgeman Images

Features March/April 2026

Pompeii's House of Dionysian Delights

Vivid frescoes in an opulent dining room celebrate the wild rites of the wine god

Read Article
Frescoed panels in the House of the Thiasus portray a satyr (left) and a woman (right)
Courtesy Archaeological Park of Pompeii

More to Discover

Features January/February 2026

Top 10 Discoveries of 2025

ARCHAEOLOGY magazine’s editors reveal the year’s most exciting finds

Read Article
Courtesy of the Caracol Archaeological Project, University of Houston

  • Features January/February 2026

    The Cost of Doing Business

    Piecing together the Roman empire’s longest known inscription—a peculiarly precise inventory of prices

    Read Article
    A digital reconstruction shows how the Civil Basilica in the city of Aphrodisias in southwestern Anatolia would have appeared with the Edict of Maximum Prices inscribed on its facade.
    Ece Savaş and Philip Stinson

  • Features January/February 2026

    The Birds of Amarna

    An Egyptian princess seeks sanctuary in her private palace

    Read Article
    The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York/ Rogers Fund, 1930

  • Features January/February 2026

    Taking the Measure of Mesoamerica

    Archaeologists decode the sacred mathematics embedded in an ancient city’s architecture

    Read Article
    Courtesy Claudia I. Alvarado-León

  • Features January/February 2026

    Stone Gods and Monsters

    3,000 years ago, an intoxicating new religion beckoned pilgrims to temples high in the Andes

    Read Article
    The ritual center of Chavín de Huántar flourished in northern Peru.
    Courtesy John Rick