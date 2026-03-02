JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Sacred Road Mapped in Northern Peru’s Chicama Valley

News March 2, 2026

Aerial view of Chimú landscape features and ceremonial complex in the Chicama Valley, La Libertad, Peru
Chicama Archaeological Program
SHARE:

TRUJILLO, PERU—A sacred road stretching for more than a mile has been mapped in northern Peru’s Chicama Valley with drones, Andina reports. The straight stone line, which cuts across ravines and open terrain, is thought to have been used by the Chimú people as a ceremonial route linking a fortified settlement, agricultural fields, and a ceremonial complex, said archaeologist Henry Tantaleán of the Chicama Archaeological Program. The aerial imagery has allowed researchers to map the geoglyph in its entirety. The team also noted that agricultural fields along the route had serpentine furrows and were watered with secondary canals that branched from the Gran Canal de la Cumbre. Soil samples from the agricultural fields are being tested for phytoliths and pollen, which would show what crops were cultivated. A stone platform and a rectangular plaza were also found along the sacred road. Tantaleán thinks this open space may have been used for large ritual gatherings linked to agricultural cycles and the organization of agricultural work. To read about the origins of a mile-long pattern in Peru's coastal desert, go to "Return to Serpent Mountain."

Straight line geoglyph in the Chicama Valley, Peru
Straight line geoglyph in the Chicama Valley, Peru

Recommended Articles

Features March/April 2026

Return to Serpent Mountain

Discovering the true origins of an enigmatic mile-long pattern in Peru’s coastal desert

Read Article
Courtesy J.L. Bongers

Features January/February 2026

Stone Gods and Monsters

3,000 years ago, an intoxicating new religion beckoned pilgrims to temples high in the Andes

Read Article
The ritual center of Chavín de Huántar flourished in northern Peru.
Courtesy John Rick

Top 10 Discoveries of 2025 January/February 2026

The Winds of Change

Huanchaco, Peru

Read Article
Courtesy Gabriel Prieto

Off the Grid July/August 2025

Vichama, Peru

Read Article
Lisa Trever

More to Discover

Features March/April 2026

Model Homes

A look inside miniature worlds created for the living, the dead, and the divine

Read Article
The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, Gift of Joanne P. Pearson, in memory of Andrall E. Pearson, 2015

  • Features March/April 2026

    Pompeii's House of Dionysian Delights

    Vivid frescoes in an opulent dining room celebrate the wild rites of the wine god

    Read Article
    Frescoed panels in the House of the Thiasus portray a satyr (left) and a woman (right)
    Courtesy Archaeological Park of Pompeii

  • Features March/April 2026

    Himalayan High Art

    In a remote region of India, archaeologists trace 4,000 years of history through a vast collection of petroglyphs

    Read Article
    Matt Stirn

  • Features March/April 2026

    What Happened in Goyet Cave?

    New analysis of Neanderthal remains reveals surprisingly grim secrets

    Read Article
    The Third Cave, one of the galleries in a cave system in central Belgium known as the Goyet Caves
    IRSNB/RBINSL

  • Letter from Wisconsin March/April 2026

    People of the Sacred Voice

    The Ho-Chunk Nation safeguards a legacy that includes an underwater cache of ancient canoes

    Read Article
    Courtesy William Quackenbush