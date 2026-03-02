JOIN TODAY
Sarcophagus Discovered in Croatia

News March 2, 2026

DUBROVNIK, CROATIA—Croatia Week reports that a large sarcophagus with its lid was excavated in Dubrovnik's city center during roadwork in front of the cathedral. Archaeologist Karmen Butigan said that the sarcophagus dates to the Late Antique period. “At this stage we cannot say whether it is in situ or if it has been displaced,” she explained. An archaeological investigation of the area will be conducted, added Mihaela Skurić of the Dubrovnik Restoration Institute. Researchers will also examine the sarcophagus and attempt to learn more about its possible occupant. To read about an ancient riverboat uncovered in central Croatia's city of Sisak, go to "Roman River Barge."

