JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Roman Gold Mining Operation Identified in Spain

News March 5, 2026

Stone blocks in excavated dam, Girona, Spain
Sanjurjo-Sánchez et al. 2025, Land
SHARE:

BARCELONA, SPAIN—According to a statement released by the Autonomous University of Barcelona (UAB), the Romans extracted gold from alluvial deposits in the Eastern Pyrenees. Using optically stimulated luminescence dating techniques, Oriol Olesti Vila of the UAB and Jorge Sanjurjo-Sánchez of the University of A Coruña dated two samples of fill from the remains of an ancient hydraulic structure on the Segre River to the third and fourth centuries A.D. The researchers explained that Roman miners would have eroded gold deposits from the riverbanks with water, and then washed them, either by channeling water through the sediments or flooding the sediments with pressurized water to extract the gold. The mining operation was likely supported by Iulia Livica, the only documented Roman city in the Pyrenees, which was located about six miles away. Read the original scholarly article about this research in Land. To read about Roman exploitation of Iberian silver mines, go to "Spain's Silver Boom."

Recommended Articles

Digs & Discoveries November/December 2023

The Medusa of Mérida

Read Article
(Consortium of the Monumental City of Mérida)

Digs & Discoveries September/October 2018

Making an Entrance

Read Article
(Courtesy Institute of Iberian Archaeology/Jaén University)

Digs & Discoveries March/April 2026

Roman River Barge

Read Article
Barge excavation, Kupa River, Croatia
Courtesy Anton Divić/Navarchos

Digs & Discoveries March/April 2026

Roman Gaul’s Literati

Read Article
Bronze bull statuette
Renaud Bernadet

More to Discover

Features March/April 2026

Model Homes

A look inside miniature worlds created for the living, the dead, and the divine

Read Article
The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, Gift of Joanne P. Pearson, in memory of Andrall E. Pearson, 2015

  • Features March/April 2026

    Pompeii's House of Dionysian Delights

    Vivid frescoes in an opulent dining room celebrate the wild rites of the wine god

    Read Article
    Frescoed panels in the House of the Thiasus portray a satyr (left) and a woman (right)
    Courtesy Archaeological Park of Pompeii

  • Features March/April 2026

    Return to Serpent Mountain

    Discovering the true origins of an enigmatic mile-long pattern in Peru’s coastal desert

    Read Article
    Courtesy J.L. Bongers

  • Features March/April 2026

    Himalayan High Art

    In a remote region of India, archaeologists trace 4,000 years of history through a vast collection of petroglyphs

    Read Article
    Matt Stirn

  • Features March/April 2026

    What Happened in Goyet Cave?

    New analysis of Neanderthal remains reveals surprisingly grim secrets

    Read Article
    The Third Cave, one of the galleries in a cave system in central Belgium known as the Goyet Caves
    IRSNB/RBINSL