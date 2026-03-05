JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Water Safety at Guatemala’s Maya City of Ucanal Analyzed

News March 5, 2026

SHARE:

MONTREAL, CANADA—According to a statement released by the University of Montreal, recent analysis of the water system at the Maya city of Ucanal in northern Guatemala determined that it was effective at controlling visible pollutants and bacteria, but was contaminated by mercury, which would have been undetectable. Sediments from three reservoirs in the city were tested for biological pollution and chemical contamination: Aguada 2, located in a wealthy area; Aguada 3, located in a modest neighborhood; and Piscina 2, which was connected to the city’s drainage system. Jean Tremblay and Christina Halperin of the University of Montreal found that Ucanal’s water system was free of blue-green algae, which has been detected in other Maya water systems. The Aguada 2 reservoir was on high ground, where the water was filtered by rock-filled inlet channels. The study also suggests that the basins were surrounded by shady vegetation to keep the water cool, thereby hampering the growth of cyanobacteria. Additionally, the sediments were found to lack the phosphorus associated with algae growth. Low levels of fecal matter were detected in Aguada 2 as well. Aguada 3, however, was found to have been polluted with broken ceramics and domestic waste. This basin may have been used for wastewater collection or as a reservoir for workshop use rather than for drinking water. Less contamination was detected in Piscina 2, perhaps because it was connected to a drainage canal that kept the water flowing. But sediments from all three reservoirs were found to be contaminated with mercury from the bright red pigment cinnabar. The color was applied to steles, buildings, objects, and the dead. “It wasn’t just the elites using it—everyone was exposed,” said Halperin. As the use of cinnabar expanded, the levels of mercury in the basins increased. “They had no way of knowing it was toxic,” Tremblay said. For more on Ucanal, go to "A Dynasty Born in Fire."

Recommended Articles

Top 10 Discoveries of 2024 January/February 2025

Unmasking a Maya Dynasty

Petén, Guatemala

Read Article
Photos by Rubén Salgado Escudero

Features January/February 2025

Dancing Days of the Maya

In the mountains of Guatemala, murals depict elaborate performances combining Catholic and Indigenous traditions

Read Article
Photograph by R. Słaboński

Features November/December 2024

Chalice of Souls

A Maya jade heirloom embodies an enduring sacred tradition

Read Article
Jon G. Fuller, Jr./Alamy

Features July/August 2024

A Dynasty Born in Fire

How an upstart Maya king forged a new social order amid chaos

Read Article
Maya Guatemala Ucanal Excavation
(Courtesy Proyecto Arqueológico Ucanal)

More to Discover

Features March/April 2026

Model Homes

A look inside miniature worlds created for the living, the dead, and the divine

Read Article
The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, Gift of Joanne P. Pearson, in memory of Andrall E. Pearson, 2015

  • Features March/April 2026

    Pompeii's House of Dionysian Delights

    Vivid frescoes in an opulent dining room celebrate the wild rites of the wine god

    Read Article
    Frescoed panels in the House of the Thiasus portray a satyr (left) and a woman (right)
    Courtesy Archaeological Park of Pompeii

  • Features March/April 2026

    Return to Serpent Mountain

    Discovering the true origins of an enigmatic mile-long pattern in Peru’s coastal desert

    Read Article
    Courtesy J.L. Bongers

  • Features March/April 2026

    Himalayan High Art

    In a remote region of India, archaeologists trace 4,000 years of history through a vast collection of petroglyphs

    Read Article
    Matt Stirn

  • Features March/April 2026

    What Happened in Goyet Cave?

    New analysis of Neanderthal remains reveals surprisingly grim secrets

    Read Article
    The Third Cave, one of the galleries in a cave system in central Belgium known as the Goyet Caves
    IRSNB/RBINSL