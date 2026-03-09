NEW YORK, NEW YORK—An excavation team at the Birds of Paradise wetland field complex in northwestern Belize has uncovered a Maya site occupied between a.d. 800 and 1500, after Maya urban centers had been abandoned, according to a statement released by New York University (NYU). “Our most exciting finding is the remarkable preservation of wooden architecture in a tropical wetland,” said NYU archaeologist Lara Sánchez-Morales. She and her colleagues found these wooden structures after using lidar equipment to map the area. They identified eight earthen mounds, which likely supported large structures, and a large limestone platform. “We still don’t know how large this wetland population was or how it functioned,” Sánchez-Morales said. “Our next steps include expanding excavations to understand how the Maya built with rare woods, how they fed themselves, and how this wetland settlement fit into a region undergoing widespread abandonment,” she added. Read the original scholarly article about this research in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. To read about a Maya ruler's tomb unearthed at the site of Caracol in Belize, go to "Return of the King," one of ARCHAEOLOGY's Top 10 Discoveries of 2025.
Maya Wooden Structures Excavated at Belize Wetlands Site
News March 9, 2026
