JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Graffiti Record Ancient Indian Travelers’ Visits to Egyptian Tombs

News March 10, 2026

Graffito incised by Cikai Korran at a tomb entrance in Egypt's Valley of the Kings
Timothée Sassolas
SHARE:
Graffiti etched by Cikai Korran inside Tomb 8 in Egypt's Valley of the Kings
Graffiti etched by Cikai Korran inside Tomb 8 in Egypt's Valley of the Kings

CHENNAI, INDIA—Live Science reports that about 30 inscriptions written in three ancient Indian languages have been studied in six different tombs in Egypt’s Valley of the Kings. Ingo Strauch of the University of Lausanne said that these inscriptions have been dated to between the first and third centuries A.D., when Egypt was a province of the Roman Empire and a tourist destination. One inscription, written in Sanskrit, was left by a man named Indranandin, who identified himself as a messenger of King Kshaharata. “It is possible that Indranandin arrived by ship at Berenike [on the east coast of Egypt], perhaps together with other Indians, and from there continued inland to the Valley of the Kings,” Strauch said. Half of the inscriptions, including the name “Cikai Korran,” which was found eight times in five different tombs, were written in the Old Tamil language of southern India. Charlotte Schmid of the French School of the Far East said that Korran tended to put his inscriptions high up on walls. For example, his name appears more than 16 feet above the entrance to the tomb of Ramesses IX (reigned 1126–1108 B.C.). Korran may have been traveling as a mercenary or a merchant, Schmid said, but it is not clear who he was. To read about the tomb of an 18th Dynasty king, go to "The Case of the Missing Pharaoh," one of ARCHAEOLOGY's Top 10 Discoveries of 2025.

Recommended Articles

Model Homes March/April 2026

Doorways for the Dead

LOCATION: Thebes, Egypt
DATES: Ca. 1981–1975 b.c.

Read Article
The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, Rogers Fund and Edward S. Harkness Gift, 1920

Digs & Discoveries March/April 2026

Egypt’s Temple of Creation

Read Article
Temple complex, Karnak, Egypt
Mountains Hunter/AdobeStock

Digs & Discoveries March/April 2026

Imperial Sugar

Read Article
Stalactite samples
Azriel Yechezkel

Features January/February 2026

The Birds of Amarna

An Egyptian princess seeks sanctuary in her private palace

Read Article
The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York/ Rogers Fund, 1930

More to Discover

Features March/April 2026

Model Homes

A look inside miniature worlds created for the living, the dead, and the divine

Read Article
The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, Gift of Joanne P. Pearson, in memory of Andrall E. Pearson, 2015

  • Features March/April 2026

    Pompeii's House of Dionysian Delights

    Vivid frescoes in an opulent dining room celebrate the wild rites of the wine god

    Read Article
    Frescoed panels in the House of the Thiasus portray a satyr (left) and a woman (right)
    Courtesy Archaeological Park of Pompeii

  • Features March/April 2026

    Return to Serpent Mountain

    Discovering the true origins of an enigmatic mile-long pattern in Peru’s coastal desert

    Read Article
    Courtesy J.L. Bongers

  • Features March/April 2026

    Himalayan High Art

    In a remote region of India, archaeologists trace 4,000 years of history through a vast collection of petroglyphs

    Read Article
    Matt Stirn

  • Features March/April 2026

    What Happened in Goyet Cave?

    New analysis of Neanderthal remains reveals surprisingly grim secrets

    Read Article
    The Third Cave, one of the galleries in a cave system in central Belgium known as the Goyet Caves
    IRSNB/RBINSL