CHENNAI, INDIA—Live Science reports that about 30 inscriptions written in three ancient Indian languages have been studied in six different tombs in Egypt’s Valley of the Kings. Ingo Strauch of the University of Lausanne said that these inscriptions have been dated to between the first and third centuries A.D., when Egypt was a province of the Roman Empire and a tourist destination. One inscription, written in Sanskrit, was left by a man named Indranandin, who identified himself as a messenger of King Kshaharata. “It is possible that Indranandin arrived by ship at Berenike [on the east coast of Egypt], perhaps together with other Indians, and from there continued inland to the Valley of the Kings,” Strauch said. Half of the inscriptions, including the name “Cikai Korran,” which was found eight times in five different tombs, were written in the Old Tamil language of southern India. Charlotte Schmid of the French School of the Far East said that Korran tended to put his inscriptions high up on walls. For example, his name appears more than 16 feet above the entrance to the tomb of Ramesses IX (reigned 1126–1108 B.C.). Korran may have been traveling as a mercenary or a merchant, Schmid said, but it is not clear who he was. To read about the tomb of an 18th Dynasty king, go to "The Case of the Missing Pharaoh," one of ARCHAEOLOGY's Top 10 Discoveries of 2025.
Graffiti Record Ancient Indian Travelers’ Visits to Egyptian Tombs
News March 10, 2026
Recommended Articles
Model Homes March/April 2026
Doorways for the Dead
LOCATION: Thebes, Egypt
DATES: Ca. 1981–1975 b.c.
Digs & Discoveries March/April 2026
Egypt’s Temple of Creation
Digs & Discoveries March/April 2026
Imperial Sugar
Features January/February 2026
The Birds of Amarna
An Egyptian princess seeks sanctuary in her private palace
-
Features March/April 2026
Pompeii's House of Dionysian Delights
Vivid frescoes in an opulent dining room celebrate the wild rites of the wine godCourtesy Archaeological Park of Pompeii
-
Features March/April 2026
Return to Serpent Mountain
Discovering the true origins of an enigmatic mile-long pattern in Peru’s coastal desertCourtesy J.L. Bongers
-
Features March/April 2026
Himalayan High Art
In a remote region of India, archaeologists trace 4,000 years of history through a vast collection of petroglyphsMatt Stirn
-
Features March/April 2026
What Happened in Goyet Cave?
New analysis of Neanderthal remains reveals surprisingly grim secretsIRSNB/RBINSL