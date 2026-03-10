JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Late Roman Burials Analyzed in Southern England

News March 10, 2026

Excavation of late Roman cemetery at Childrey Warren, Oxfordshire, England
Cotswold Archaeology
SHARE:
Relationships among the family group at Childrey Warren as identified by aDNA analysis
Relationships among the family group at Childrey Warren as identified by aDNA analysis

OXFORDSHIRE, ENGLAND—According to a La Brújula Verde report, eight burials at the Childrey Warren site in southeastern England have been analyzed. In all, the rural cemetery contained more than 30 burials. The eight burials in the study, including the remains of newborns and adults who were more than 45 years old at the time of death, have been dated to the fourth century A.D. One of the individuals had been beheaded, with the skull placed beneath the feet. Ancient DNA samples taken from these remains show that six of the eight people were closely related—sisters, paternal first cousins, and paternal and maternal uncles were identified. The other two individuals had genetic ties to some members of the larger group. Overall, the genetic ancestry of seven of the individuals resembles that of the larger Iron Age population in Britain. One of the men, however, was more closely related to continental European populations, suggesting that the local population may have maintained ties to communities from other regions. To read about England's post-Roman period, go to "A Dark Age Beacon."

Recommended Articles

Searching for Lost Cities May/June 2024

Which Island Is it Anyway?

Unidentified Island, English Channel

Read Article
Saint Michael’s Mount, England
(Chensiyuan/ Wikimedia Commons)

Digs & Discoveries March/April 2023

Early Medieval Elegance

Read Article
(MOLA/Andy Chopping)

Digs & Discoveries November/December 2021

Identifying the Unidentified

Read Article
(© MOLA)

Digs & Discoveries May/June 2019

Epic Proportions

Read Article
(PA Images/Alamy Stock Photo)

More to Discover

Features March/April 2026

Model Homes

A look inside miniature worlds created for the living, the dead, and the divine

Read Article
The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, Gift of Joanne P. Pearson, in memory of Andrall E. Pearson, 2015

  • Features March/April 2026

    Pompeii's House of Dionysian Delights

    Vivid frescoes in an opulent dining room celebrate the wild rites of the wine god

    Read Article
    Frescoed panels in the House of the Thiasus portray a satyr (left) and a woman (right)
    Courtesy Archaeological Park of Pompeii

  • Features March/April 2026

    Return to Serpent Mountain

    Discovering the true origins of an enigmatic mile-long pattern in Peru’s coastal desert

    Read Article
    Courtesy J.L. Bongers

  • Features March/April 2026

    Himalayan High Art

    In a remote region of India, archaeologists trace 4,000 years of history through a vast collection of petroglyphs

    Read Article
    Matt Stirn

  • Features March/April 2026

    What Happened in Goyet Cave?

    New analysis of Neanderthal remains reveals surprisingly grim secrets

    Read Article
    The Third Cave, one of the galleries in a cave system in central Belgium known as the Goyet Caves
    IRSNB/RBINSL