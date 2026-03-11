JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Parrot Feathers Found in Peruvian Tomb Identified

News March 11, 2026

Colorful macaws at a clay lick in the Peruvian Amazon
Balazs Tisza
SHARE:
Ancient feathers found in the tomb
Ancient feathers found in the tomb

LIMA, PERU—Live Science reports that analysis of feathers discovered in a 1,000-year-old Yschma tomb in coastal Peru near the temple of Pachacamac indicates that they came from scarlet macaws (Ara macao), red-and-green macaws (Ara chloropterus), blue-and-yellow macaws (Ara ararauna), and mealy Amazons (Amazona farinosa), all of which live in lowland tropical forests to the east, more than 300 miles away across the Andes Mountains. No evidence for keeping birds, such as parrot skeletons, eggshells, or bird shelters, have been uncovered at Pachacamac, said George Olah of the Australian National University. The chemical makeup of the feathers showed, however, that the parrots had been fed a diet of maize and perhaps other crops grown in coastal soil enriched with seabird guano. “Because they showed a coastal diet, it proves the birds were brought to somewhere along the coast alive and kept in captivity long enough to molt and grow new feathers with the isotopic signature we detected,” Olah explained. Therefore, Olah and his colleagues think the Yschma could have obtained the feathers through trade with the Chimú Empire to the north, based upon computer models of possible routes across the mountains. “While it is tempting to think of [the parrots] as pets, the archaeological evidence suggests they were maintained primarily for their feathers, which were valuable prestige items used in elite tunics, headdresses, and funerary bundles,” Olah added. Read the original scholarly article about this research in Nature Communications. For more on the Painted Temple at Pachacamac, go to "Idol of the Painted Temple."

Red-and-green macaws
Red-and-green macaws

Recommended Articles

Features March/April 2026

Return to Serpent Mountain

Discovering the true origins of an enigmatic mile-long pattern in Peru’s coastal desert

Read Article
Courtesy J.L. Bongers

Features January/February 2026

Stone Gods and Monsters

3,000 years ago, an intoxicating new religion beckoned pilgrims to temples high in the Andes

Read Article
The ritual center of Chavín de Huántar flourished in northern Peru.
Courtesy John Rick

Top 10 Discoveries of 2025 January/February 2026

The Winds of Change

Huanchaco, Peru

Read Article
Courtesy Gabriel Prieto

Off the Grid July/August 2025

Vichama, Peru

Read Article
Lisa Trever

More to Discover

Features March/April 2026

Model Homes

A look inside miniature worlds created for the living, the dead, and the divine

Read Article
The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, Gift of Joanne P. Pearson, in memory of Andrall E. Pearson, 2015

  • Features March/April 2026

    Pompeii's House of Dionysian Delights

    Vivid frescoes in an opulent dining room celebrate the wild rites of the wine god

    Read Article
    Frescoed panels in the House of the Thiasus portray a satyr (left) and a woman (right)
    Courtesy Archaeological Park of Pompeii

  • Features March/April 2026

    Himalayan High Art

    In a remote region of India, archaeologists trace 4,000 years of history through a vast collection of petroglyphs

    Read Article
    Matt Stirn

  • Features March/April 2026

    What Happened in Goyet Cave?

    New analysis of Neanderthal remains reveals surprisingly grim secrets

    Read Article
    The Third Cave, one of the galleries in a cave system in central Belgium known as the Goyet Caves
    IRSNB/RBINSL

  • Letter from Wisconsin March/April 2026

    People of the Sacred Voice

    The Ho-Chunk Nation safeguards a legacy that includes an underwater cache of ancient canoes

    Read Article
    Courtesy William Quackenbush