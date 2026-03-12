JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Medieval Sword Recovered Off Israel's Coast

News March 12, 2026

Crusader-era sword encrusted with shells
Yoav Bornstein, University of Haifa
SHARE:

HAIFA, ISRAEL—ZME Science reports that Shlomi Katzin of the University of Haifa discovered a three-foot-long Crusader-era sword encrusted with shells and sand while swimming in the Mediterranean Sea off Israel’s Dor Beach. The Israel Antiquities Authority soon granted permission to recover the object from the seabed and transfer it to the University of Haifa. A CT scan at a nearby hospital revealed that the sword’s iron blade is severely corroded, yet enough of it survives to indicate that it was likely forged in Europe and belonged to a Frankish knight. “Swords were precious objects, and therefore were carefully cared for and preserved,” said Sára Lantos of the University of Haifa. “In the Middle Ages, the sword became a symbol of the knights and knighthoods, as well as a symbol of the Christian faith,” she added. Katzin discovered a similar sword in the same area while scuba diving in 2021. The discovery of two such artifacts near Dor Beach has led archaeologists to conduct a survey of the sea floor in the area. For more, go to "Reimagining the Crusades."

Sword encrusted with shells
Crusader-era sword

Recommended Articles

Digs & Discoveries March/April 2026

Viking Mollusk Mask

Read Article
Copper alloy brooch
Raymond Sauvage/NTNU Vitenskapsmuseet

Digs & Discoveries September/October 2025

Good Night, Sweet Prince

Read Article
Bavarian State Office for Monument Protection

Features September/October 2025

How to Build a Medieval Castle

Why are archaeologists constructing a thirteenth-century fortress in the forests of France?

Read Article
© D. Gliksman

Features January/February 2025

Medieval England’s Coveted Cargo

Archaeologists dive on a ship laden with marble bound for the kingdom’s grandest cathedrals

Read Article
Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images

More to Discover

Features March/April 2026

Model Homes

A look inside miniature worlds created for the living, the dead, and the divine

Read Article
The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, Gift of Joanne P. Pearson, in memory of Andrall E. Pearson, 2015

  • Features March/April 2026

    Pompeii's House of Dionysian Delights

    Vivid frescoes in an opulent dining room celebrate the wild rites of the wine god

    Read Article
    Frescoed panels in the House of the Thiasus portray a satyr (left) and a woman (right)
    Courtesy Archaeological Park of Pompeii

  • Features March/April 2026

    Return to Serpent Mountain

    Discovering the true origins of an enigmatic mile-long pattern in Peru’s coastal desert

    Read Article
    Courtesy J.L. Bongers

  • Features March/April 2026

    Himalayan High Art

    In a remote region of India, archaeologists trace 4,000 years of history through a vast collection of petroglyphs

    Read Article
    Matt Stirn

  • Features March/April 2026

    What Happened in Goyet Cave?

    New analysis of Neanderthal remains reveals surprisingly grim secrets

    Read Article
    The Third Cave, one of the galleries in a cave system in central Belgium known as the Goyet Caves
    IRSNB/RBINSL