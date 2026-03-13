TORZHOK, RUSSIA—Live Science reports that a cache of 409 gold ruble coins stored in an earthenware mug was discovered by researchers from the Russian Academy of Sciences in the foundation of a house in northwestern Russia. The coins were minted between 1848 and 1911, before the end of the Russian Empire and the start of the Russian Revolution in 1917. Most of the coins were minted during the reign of the last tsar, Nicholas II, and were worth 10 rubles each. Ten of the coins were worth five rubles, another 10 were worth 15 rubles each, and just two of the coins were worth 7.5 rubles, for a total value of 4,085 rubles in the cache. The researchers suggest that the coin hoard was hidden at the start of the Russian Revolution by someone who intended to return for it. It is not clear who owned the house at the time because the historic house numbers are different from the current ones. The coins have been taken to the All-Russian Historical and Ethnographic Museum. To read about a genetic study of ancient people from what are now southern Russia and eastern Ukraine, go to "The First Indo-European Speakers," one of ARCHAEOLOGY's Top 10 Discoveries of 2025.
Cache of Gold Rubles Discovered in Russia
News March 13, 2026
Recommended Articles
Top 10 Discoveries of 2024 January/February 2025
A Golden Shaman
Natá District, Panama
Digs & Discoveries May/June 2024
Speaking in Golden Tongues
Artifacts July/August 2023
Norse Gold Bracteate
Digs & Discoveries July/August 2023
Hybrid Hoard
-
Features March/April 2026
Pompeii's House of Dionysian Delights
Vivid frescoes in an opulent dining room celebrate the wild rites of the wine godCourtesy Archaeological Park of Pompeii
-
Features March/April 2026
Return to Serpent Mountain
Discovering the true origins of an enigmatic mile-long pattern in Peru’s coastal desertCourtesy J.L. Bongers
-
Features March/April 2026
Himalayan High Art
In a remote region of India, archaeologists trace 4,000 years of history through a vast collection of petroglyphsMatt Stirn
-
Features March/April 2026
What Happened in Goyet Cave?
New analysis of Neanderthal remains reveals surprisingly grim secretsIRSNB/RBINSL