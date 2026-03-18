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Well-Preserved Mosaic Uncovered in Turkey

News March 18, 2026

Mosaic, Syedra, Turkey
Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism
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Mosaic inscription, Syedra, Turkey
Mosaic inscription, Syedra, Turkey

ANTALYA, TURKEY—According to a Türkiye Today report, a 1,500-year-old mosaic has been unearthed in southern Turkey at the ancient city of Syedra. The 160-square-foot mosaic is in the entrance to a large residence made up of multiple rooms surrounding a central courtyard. Ertug Ergurer of Alanya Alaaddin Keykubat University said that the floor features two inscriptions. The first, at the entrance to the room, has been translated to “let the jealous burst,” a phrase commonly used in modern Turkish. The second inscription, placed in the center of the floor, has been translated as “use it with joy,” or “use it with good fortune.” The building was occupied from about the second century to the seventh century A.D., and was modified with additional floors and rooms over time. The room with the mosaic had been sealed off and covered over at some point, helping to preserve it, Ergurer concluded. To read about a Roman mosaic recently found in eastern Turkey, go to "A Day at the Hunt."

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