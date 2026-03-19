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Roman Fortlet Excavated in Scotland

News March 19, 2026

Linear kerbed stone base discovered in the back gardens of Bearsden, Scotland
© GUARD Archaeology Ltd
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Preserved wood during excavation of a ditch in the Roman fortlet, Bearsden, Scotland
Preserved wood during excavation of a ditch in the Roman fortlet, Bearsden, Scotland

BEARSDEN, SCOTLAND—A small Roman fort that likely housed between 20 and 50 soldiers has been discovered in Scotland along the route of the Antonine Wall, according to a Live Science report. Construction of the 38-mile wall began in A.D. 142 after the Roman conquest of southern Scotland, under the orders of the emperor Antoninus Pius, who reigned from A.D. 138 to 161. A series of forts, fortlets, camps, bathhouses, and a road were built along the wall in order to move troops and supplies as quickly as needed. The newly discovered fortlet stood on high ground on the southern side of the Antonine Wall, on what is now private land. Researchers from Guard Archaeology said that the fortlet would have had commanding views of the surrounding landscape, including a nearby Roman fort where a garrison was stationed. For more on the Antonine Wall, go to "The Wall at the End of the Empire: The Other Wall."

Reconstruction illustration of the Roman fortlet
Reconstruction illustration of the Roman fortlet

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