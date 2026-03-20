Medieval wall painting found inside Durham Castle

DURHAM, ENGLAND—According to a report in The Northern Echo, a fragment of a medieval wall painting has been found in northern England at Durham Castle, which was constructed by William the Conqueror in the 1070s and served as the seat of the Prince Bishops of Durham. The artwork, thought to date to the late thirteenth or early fourteenth century, had been hidden under plaster and wall paneling dating to the 1950s. Andrew Ferrara of Durham University said that the painting is an outlined masonry design with a central flower and stem motif. “It’s an incredibly rare survival in such an important castle site and really underscores the power and status of the medieval bishops of Durham,” he explained. The castle is now part of Durham’s University College. For more on Durham's history, go to "After the Battle."