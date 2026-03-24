JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Study Tracks Arrival of Bow and Arrow in North America

News March 24, 2026

A petroglyph from Newspaper Rock along Indian Creek in southeastern Utah shows a warrior atop a horse using a bow.
David Hiser/Environmental Protection Agency
SHARE:

TULSA, OKLAHOMA—The bow and arrow were first used in western North America some 1,400 years ago, according to a statement released by PNAS Nexus. Briggs Buchanan of the University of Tulsa and his colleagues radiocarbon dated 136 weapons made of organic materials, which were recovered from glacial ice patches, dry caves, and rock shelters where they had been preserved. The researchers determined that the bow appeared in a single place, then spread rapidly across North America through cultural transmission networks. In northern British Columbia and Alberta, people adopted the bow and arrow, but continued to use the atlatl to throw darts for more than 1,000 years. In contrast, people to the south—in California, the Southwest, and northern Mexico—rapidly replaced the use of the atlatl with the bow and arrow. Buchanan and his team members think that people living to the north may have found some advantages to throwing darts with the atlatl during the colder months or while hunting certain prey. Read the original scholarly article about this research in PNAS Nexus. To read about a rock art panel in central Montana that depicts an archer, go to "A Very Close Encounter."

Recommended Articles

Features November/December 2021

Ghost Tracks of White Sands

Scientists are uncovering fossilized footprints in the New Mexico desert that show how humans and Ice Age animals shared the landscape

Read Article
(Jerry Redfern)

Features July/August 2017

Set in Stone

Why did prehistoric Native Americans fashion the enigmatic objects known as bannerstones?

Read Article
(John Bigelow Taylor)

Digs & Discoveries May/June 2017

Standing Still in Beringia?

Read Article
(Courtesy Lauriane Bourgeon)

Features November/December 2015

Where There's Smoke...

Learning to see the ARCHAEOLOGY under our feet

Read Article
(Vincent Scarano on behalf of Connecticut College)

More to Discover

Features March/April 2026

Model Homes

A look inside miniature worlds created for the living, the dead, and the divine

Read Article
The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, Gift of Joanne P. Pearson, in memory of Andrall E. Pearson, 2015

  • Features March/April 2026

    Pompeii's House of Dionysian Delights

    Vivid frescoes in an opulent dining room celebrate the wild rites of the wine god

    Read Article
    Frescoed panels in the House of the Thiasus portray a satyr (left) and a woman (right)
    Courtesy Archaeological Park of Pompeii

  • Features March/April 2026

    Return to Serpent Mountain

    Discovering the true origins of an enigmatic mile-long pattern in Peru’s coastal desert

    Read Article
    Courtesy J.L. Bongers

  • Features March/April 2026

    Himalayan High Art

    In a remote region of India, archaeologists trace 4,000 years of history through a vast collection of petroglyphs

    Read Article
    Matt Stirn

  • Features March/April 2026

    What Happened in Goyet Cave?

    New analysis of Neanderthal remains reveals surprisingly grim secrets

    Read Article
    The Third Cave, one of the galleries in a cave system in central Belgium known as the Goyet Caves
    IRSNB/RBINSL