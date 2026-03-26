SKIEN, NORWAY—According to a ZME Science report, three oak barrels were discovered during a water and sewage system project in the center of the city of Skien in southeastern Norway. The seventeenth-century barrels were surrounded by lime deposits, which helped to preserve them, and a large wooden rammer used by builders. Compacted lime was found in the bottom of the barrels and demolition debris was found on top of them. Slaked lime, an ingredient in mortar, was probably stored here. Workers may have buried the barrels to keep the lime chemically stable and prevent it from freezing during the winter. “The discovery of such vessels in an intact position provides a rare insight into craft activity directly related to the city’s maintenance and development,” said Kristine Ødeby Haugan of the Norwegian Institute for Cultural Heritage Research. To read about an 800-year-old chess piece unearthed in Norway's oldest city, go to "Norwegian Knight."