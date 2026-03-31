LIMA, PERU—The Andina News Agency reports that 169 artifacts have been returned to Peru this year from 13 different countries, including Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Luxembourg, and Italy. For example, a Moche-style necklace made sometime between 200 B.C. and A.D. 600 was repatriated by Turkey. Artifacts attributed to the Nazca, Vicus, Tiahuanaco, Wari, Chancay, Lambayeque, Chimú, and Inca traditions are also among the repatriated items. Peru’s Foreign Affairs Minister Hugo De Zela said that more than 70 percent of the items returned to Peru had been handed over voluntarily. Peru has also returned more than 1,700 cultural items to other countries since 2023, added Culture Minister Fatima Altabas. For more on the archaeology of Peru, go to "Return to Serpent Mountain."
Artifacts Repatriated to Peru
News March 31, 2026
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