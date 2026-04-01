A diver records Byzantine anchors on the seafloor off the coast of Karpathos, Greece.

KARPATHOS, GREECE—According to the Greek Reporter, an international team of researchers has conducted a survey of the seafloor off the northern coast of the Greek island of Karpathos. The team members identified archaeological sites dating from the later seventh century B.C. through the mid-nineteenth century A.D. The sites include four ancient shipwrecks and one modern one; traces of an ancient port, shipwreck cargo packed in amphoras; and more than 20 anchors dated to the Byzantine period. To read about a famous monument on a neighboring Greek island, go to "Secrets of the Seven Wonders: Colossus of Rhodes."