JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

19th-Century Danish Warship Discovered in Copenhagen Harbor

News April 3, 2026

3D model of the wreck of Dannebroge with exposed ballast stones
Viking Ship Museum
SHARE:
A crewmember's shoe recovered from the Dannebroge wreck
A crewmember's shoe recovered from the Dannebroge wreck

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK—The Guardian reports that debris from the Danish flagship Dannebroge has been discovered at the bottom of Copenhagen Harbor. The 157-foot warship was commanded by Commodore Olfert Fischer and sunk by Admiral Horatio Nelson during the Battle of Copenhagen in 1801. Denmark’s navy had formed a blockade outside the harbor when Britain’s navy attacked. Cannonballs hit the Dannebroge’s upper deck before shelling set the vessel on fire and it eventually exploded. Morten Johansen of Denmark’s Viking Ship Museum and his colleagues have recovered two cannons, uniforms, insignia, shoes, bottles, and a human jaw from the bottom of the harbor. They also determined that the wooden ship parts they recovered match historic drawings of the Dannebroge, and dendrochronological dating of the wood fits with the year the Dannebroge was constructed. “[It was] a nightmare to be onboard one of these ships,” Johansen said. “When a cannonball hits a ship, it’s not the cannonball that does the most damage to the crew, it’s wooden splinters flying everywhere, very much like grenade debris,” he explained. Nineteen of Dannebroge’s crew members were never found, while thousands were killed in the battle. To read about seventeenth-century Danish explorers' activities in the northern latitudes, go to "Kidnapped in Copenhagen."

Recommended Articles

Digs & Discoveries March/April 2026

Roman River Barge

Read Article
Barge excavation, Kupa River, Croatia
Courtesy Anton Divić/Navarchos

Digs & Discoveries November/December 2024

Nineteenth-Century Booze Cruise

Read Article
Tomasz Stachura/Baltictech

Digs & Discoveries September/October 2024

Shackleton's Last Try

Read Article
Tore Topp/Royal Canadian Geographical Society

Digs & Discoveries September/October 2023

Sunken Cargo

Read Article
(Israel Antiquities Authority )

More to Discover

Features March/April 2026

Model Homes

A look inside miniature worlds created for the living, the dead, and the divine

Read Article
The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, Gift of Joanne P. Pearson, in memory of Andrall E. Pearson, 2015

  • Features March/April 2026

    Pompeii's House of Dionysian Delights

    Vivid frescoes in an opulent dining room celebrate the wild rites of the wine god

    Read Article
    Frescoed panels in the House of the Thiasus portray a satyr (left) and a woman (right)
    Courtesy Archaeological Park of Pompeii

  • Features March/April 2026

    Return to Serpent Mountain

    Discovering the true origins of an enigmatic mile-long pattern in Peru’s coastal desert

    Read Article
    Courtesy J.L. Bongers

  • Features March/April 2026

    Himalayan High Art

    In a remote region of India, archaeologists trace 4,000 years of history through a vast collection of petroglyphs

    Read Article
    Matt Stirn

  • Features March/April 2026

    What Happened in Goyet Cave?

    New analysis of Neanderthal remains reveals surprisingly grim secrets

    Read Article
    The Third Cave, one of the galleries in a cave system in central Belgium known as the Goyet Caves
    IRSNB/RBINSL