Photogrammetric model of submerged harbor on a plateau off Asini, Greece

ARGOLIS, GREECE—According to a Greek Reporter article, archaeologists led by Panayiota Galiatsatou of Greece’s Ephorate of Underwater Antiquities have investigated a submerged harbor complex off the eastern coast of the Peloponnese. The platform had been built in shallow water in order to take advantage of the natural harbor and nearby defensive hill. Pottery recovered from within the platform suggests that it dates to the Roman period. This year, the research team examined structures that had been built on top of the platform. These features have roughly square shapes and are made of stones. The team members now think that the stones once filled wooden caissons that acted as pier foundations. The caissons are thought to have been a later addition to the original structure, after rising sea levels caused it to sink below the surface. To read about evidence for a Late Bronze Age harbor site along the Saronic Gulf, go to "The Unexpected World of the Odyssey: Maritime Mycenaeans."