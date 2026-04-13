JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Sacred Water Complex Unearthed in North Sinai

News April 13, 2026

Excavation of ritual complex, Tell el-Farama, Egypt
Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities
SHARE:
Aerial view of ritual complex, Tell el-Farama, Egypt
Aerial view of ritual complex, Tell el-Farama, Egypt

TELL EL-FARAMA, EGYPT—Archaeologists have unearthed a religious complex with a central pool dedicated to water rituals at the ancient city of Pelusium in northeastern Egypt, Ahram Online reports. In antiquity, the circular basin, which measures 115 feet in diameter and is enclosed by red brick walls, was connected to a branch of the Nile, which would have filled it with salty water—a symbol of the city's patron deity, Pelusius. A square platform in the middle of the basin was likely a base for a statue of the god. The basin is surrounded by water drainage channels. The complex remained in use, with only modest renovations, from the second century b.c. to the sixth century a.d. To read about a recent survey of the temple complex of Karnak, go to "Egypt's Temple of Creation."

Recommended Articles

Model Homes March/April 2026

Doorways for the Dead

LOCATION: Thebes, Egypt
DATES: Ca. 1981–1975 b.c.

Read Article
The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, Rogers Fund and Edward S. Harkness Gift, 1920

Digs & Discoveries March/April 2026

Egypt’s Temple of Creation

Read Article
Temple complex, Karnak, Egypt
Mountains Hunter/AdobeStock

Digs & Discoveries March/April 2026

Imperial Sugar

Read Article
Stalactite samples
Azriel Yechezkel

Features January/February 2026

The Birds of Amarna

An Egyptian princess seeks sanctuary in her private palace

Read Article
The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York/ Rogers Fund, 1930

More to Discover

Features March/April 2026

Model Homes

A look inside miniature worlds created for the living, the dead, and the divine

Read Article
The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, Gift of Joanne P. Pearson, in memory of Andrall E. Pearson, 2015

  • Features March/April 2026

    Pompeii's House of Dionysian Delights

    Vivid frescoes in an opulent dining room celebrate the wild rites of the wine god

    Read Article
    Frescoed panels in the House of the Thiasus portray a satyr (left) and a woman (right)
    Courtesy Archaeological Park of Pompeii

  • Features March/April 2026

    Return to Serpent Mountain

    Discovering the true origins of an enigmatic mile-long pattern in Peru’s coastal desert

    Read Article
    Courtesy J.L. Bongers

  • Features March/April 2026

    Himalayan High Art

    In a remote region of India, archaeologists trace 4,000 years of history through a vast collection of petroglyphs

    Read Article
    Matt Stirn

  • Features March/April 2026

    What Happened in Goyet Cave?

    New analysis of Neanderthal remains reveals surprisingly grim secrets

    Read Article
    The Third Cave, one of the galleries in a cave system in central Belgium known as the Goyet Caves
    IRSNB/RBINSL