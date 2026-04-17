HANOVER, NEW HAMPSHIRE—According to a Phys.org report, Weronika Tomczyk of Dartmouth College and her colleagues examined more than 300 dog bones recovered from the site of El Castillo de Huarmey in northern Peru, where a royal tomb of the Wari Empire was uncovered. “Only some remains were found in undisturbed contexts, while most came from the fill disturbed by the looters’ activity in the 1980s,” Tomczyk said. She and her colleagues focused their study on mandibles or tibias in an effort to avoid sampling the same dog more than once, resulting in a group of at least 20 individuals of various ages, from puppy to senior dogs. Most of the bones, which range in size, showed minimal butchery marks. Some of the dog bones had been found near human remains. This suggests that the canines may have been buried with people, including a teenage boy and an artisan who had also been interred with tools and other grave goods. Three of the dogs in the study have been identified as Peruvian Hairless Dogs based upon missing premolars and molars, a congenital problem linked to the gene responsible for hairlessness in dogs. Chemical analysis of the bones suggests that these dogs ate a diet similar to that of Wari children. Tomczyk and her colleagues note that this is the first physical evidence of hairless dogs to be identified at a Wari site, although they were depicted in Wari art. Read the original scholarly article about this research in the Journal of Anthropological Archaeology. For more on excavations at Huarmey, go to "Tomb of the Craftworkers," one of ARCHAEOLOGY's Top 10 Discoveries of 2022.
Hairless Dogs Identified at Wari Site in Peru
News April 17, 2026
Recommended Articles
Digs & Discoveries November/December 2016
Man Meets Dog, Both Meet Death
Features March/April 2026
Return to Serpent Mountain
Discovering the true origins of an enigmatic mile-long pattern in Peru’s coastal desert
Features January/February 2026
Stone Gods and Monsters
3,000 years ago, an intoxicating new religion beckoned pilgrims to temples high in the Andes
Top 10 Discoveries of 2025 January/February 2026
The Winds of Change
Huanchaco, Peru
-
Features March/April 2026
Pompeii's House of Dionysian Delights
Vivid frescoes in an opulent dining room celebrate the wild rites of the wine godCourtesy Archaeological Park of Pompeii
-
Features March/April 2026
Himalayan High Art
In a remote region of India, archaeologists trace 4,000 years of history through a vast collection of petroglyphsMatt Stirn
-
Features March/April 2026
What Happened in Goyet Cave?
New analysis of Neanderthal remains reveals surprisingly grim secretsIRSNB/RBINSL
-
Letter from Wisconsin March/April 2026
People of the Sacred Voice
The Ho-Chunk Nation safeguards a legacy that includes an underwater cache of ancient canoesCourtesy William Quackenbush