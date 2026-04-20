LOWER SAXONY, GERMANY—According to a Greek Reporter article, a collection of Bronze Age jewelry was discovered in northern Germany during the construction of a wind farm. The cache was lifted with surrounding soil from the site for excavation under laboratory conditions by researchers from the Lower Saxony State Office for Monument Preservation. The 3,000-year-old neck collars, arm spirals, sheet metal ornaments, and disc pins are thought to have belonged to at least three women. One necklace was made with more than 150 amber beads. The valuable deposit, which is known as the Ahlum Hoard, is thought to have been buried by local elites for religious reasons. Investigation of the 23-acre wind farm also uncovered traces of two dwellings built by the early farmers of the Linear Pottery Culture in the sixth millennium B.C.; groupings of buried dogs; Roman pottery; and a comb decorated with brass rivets dated to the fourth or fifth century A.D. To read about villages built by Bronze Age farmers over Alpine lakes, go to "Pioneers of Lakefront Living."
Bronze Age Jewelry Unearthed in Northern Germany
News April 20, 2026
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