JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

CT Scans Reveal Details of Egyptian Mummies

News April 21, 2026

CT scan image of a mummy bundle containing a pair of feet
Medical Imaging Center, MNMKK Semmelweis Museum of Medical History
SHARE:
Mummified foot
Mummified foot

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY—Ancient Egyptian mummified remains in the collection of the MNMKK Semmelweis Museum of Medical History were examined with a CT scanner equipped with a photon-counting detector, according to a statement released by Semmelweis University. The remains in the study include two heads, two left lower limbs, a mummy bundle containing a foot, and a hand. The oldest artifacts in the collection are some 2,300 years old. The resulting images revealed the internal structure of the body parts, said team physician Ibolyka Dudás, providing a highly detailed view of abnormalities and preservation techniques used in antiquity. The new images of the lower limb suggest that the individual had osteoporosis. A second lower left limb was found to have belonged to a younger person. Images of the mummy bundle revealed layers of different types of bandages. The new information gathered could allow researchers to determine if the hand belonged to a child or an adult. “Based on the results so far, it is evident that modern imaging technology opens up new perspectives in mummy research,” said Krisztina Scheffer of the MNMKK Semmelweis Museum of Medical History. “It can reveal information hidden in finds that are thousands of years old without damaging them,” she concluded. To read about CT scanning of the sarcophagus containing the mummified body of Amenhotep I, go to "Inside a Pharaoh's Coffin," one of ARCHAEOLOGY's Top 10 Discoveries of 2022.

Recommended Articles

Top 10 Discoveries of 2022 January/February 2023

Inside a Pharaoh's Coffin

Cairo, Egypt

Read Article
(Courtesy Sahar Saleem)

Digs & Discoveries May/June 2024

Speaking in Golden Tongues

Read Article
(Egyptian Ministry of Tourism & Antiquities)

Rediscovering Egypt's Golden Dynasty September/October 2022

Who Was Tut’s Mother?

Read Article
(Ken Garrett)

Top 10 Discoveries of 2020 January/February 2021

Mummy Cache

Saqqara, Egypt

Read Article
(Courtesy Egyptian Ministry of Tourism & Antiquities)

More to Discover

Features March/April 2026

Model Homes

A look inside miniature worlds created for the living, the dead, and the divine

Read Article
The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, Gift of Joanne P. Pearson, in memory of Andrall E. Pearson, 2015

  • Features March/April 2026

    Pompeii's House of Dionysian Delights

    Vivid frescoes in an opulent dining room celebrate the wild rites of the wine god

    Read Article
    Frescoed panels in the House of the Thiasus portray a satyr (left) and a woman (right)
    Courtesy Archaeological Park of Pompeii

  • Features March/April 2026

    Return to Serpent Mountain

    Discovering the true origins of an enigmatic mile-long pattern in Peru’s coastal desert

    Read Article
    Courtesy J.L. Bongers

  • Features March/April 2026

    Himalayan High Art

    In a remote region of India, archaeologists trace 4,000 years of history through a vast collection of petroglyphs

    Read Article
    Matt Stirn

  • Features March/April 2026

    What Happened in Goyet Cave?

    New analysis of Neanderthal remains reveals surprisingly grim secrets

    Read Article
    The Third Cave, one of the galleries in a cave system in central Belgium known as the Goyet Caves
    IRSNB/RBINSL