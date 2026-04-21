Linen-wrapped mummified bodies in coffins, Al-Bahnasa, Egypt

MINYA, EGYPT—According to an Ahram Online report, a Roman-era tomb has been discovered in Upper Egypt at the site of Al-Bahnasa—the ancient city of Oxyrhynchus—by a team of Egyptian and Spanish researchers including Maite Mascort and Esther Pons of the University of Barcelona. Several decorated, linen-wrapped mummies were found in the tomb in addition to wooden coffins. Three golden tongues, one copper tongue, and gold leaf were also uncovered alongside some of the mummified bodies. A papyrus buried with one of the individuals contains a passage from book 2 of Homer’s Iliad known as the Catalogue of Ships, which lists the Greek forces that fought in the Trojan War. Elsewhere at the site, the excavation team uncovered three limestone burial chambers. One contained a large jar holding the cremated remains of an adult, the bones of an infant, and the head of a feline. The remains of two individuals and additional animal bones were found in a jar in another chamber. To read about tongue amulets previously unearthed at the site, go to "Speaking in Golden Tongues."