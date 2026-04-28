JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Remains of Byzantine Plague Victims Studied

News April 28, 2026

Hippodrome, Jerash, Jordan
Photo courtesy of Ray H. Y. Jiang
SHARE:

TAMPA, FLORIDA—According to a statement released by the University of South Florida, a mass grave containing the remains of victims of the Plague of Justinian (A.D. 541–750) has been identified at the site of Jerash in northern Jordan by a team of researchers led by Rays H.Y. Jiang of the University of South Florida. Hundreds of people were buried within several days in this mass grave dug in the city’s hippodrome. “By linking biological evidence from the bodies to the archaeological setting, we can see how disease affected real people within their social and environmental context,” Jiang said. Examination of the remains from the grave suggests that these individuals lived in different areas across the region, but had been brought together in a single burial. “Pandemics aren’t just biological events, they’re social events, and this study shows how disease intersects with daily life, movement, and vulnerability,” Jiang concluded. To read about an earlier form of the bacterium that caused the Justinian plague, go to "Bronze Age Plague," one of ARCHAEOLOGY's Top 10 Discoveries of 2018.

Recommended Articles

Letter from the Levant March/April 2025

On the Origin of the Pork Taboo

Exploring ancient people’s shifting beliefs about rearing and eating pigs

Read Article
Courtesy Giorgio Buccellati

Digs & Discoveries July/August 2025

Bound for Heaven

Read Article
Yoli Schwartz, Israel Antiquities Authority

Digs & Discoveries May/June 2025

Byzantine Boomtown

Read Article
Emil Aladjem, Israel Antiquities Authority

Off the Grid March/April 2025

Great Prespa Lake Islands, North Macedonia and Albania

Read Article
Ben O’Donnell

More to Discover

Features March/April 2026

Model Homes

A look inside miniature worlds created for the living, the dead, and the divine

Read Article
The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, Gift of Joanne P. Pearson, in memory of Andrall E. Pearson, 2015

  • Features March/April 2026

    Pompeii's House of Dionysian Delights

    Vivid frescoes in an opulent dining room celebrate the wild rites of the wine god

    Read Article
    Frescoed panels in the House of the Thiasus portray a satyr (left) and a woman (right)
    Courtesy Archaeological Park of Pompeii

  • Features March/April 2026

    Return to Serpent Mountain

    Discovering the true origins of an enigmatic mile-long pattern in Peru’s coastal desert

    Read Article
    Courtesy J.L. Bongers

  • Features March/April 2026

    Himalayan High Art

    In a remote region of India, archaeologists trace 4,000 years of history through a vast collection of petroglyphs

    Read Article
    Matt Stirn

  • Features March/April 2026

    What Happened in Goyet Cave?

    New analysis of Neanderthal remains reveals surprisingly grim secrets

    Read Article
    The Third Cave, one of the galleries in a cave system in central Belgium known as the Goyet Caves
    IRSNB/RBINSL