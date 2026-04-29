JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Maya Site Discovered on Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula

News April 29, 2026

Maya building at the site of El Jefeciño, Quintana Roo, Mexico
Karina Blancas and Sonny Ojeda
SHARE:
Mural painting at the site of El Jefeciño, Quintana Roo, Mexico
Mural painting at the site of El Jefeciño, Quintana Roo, Mexico

QUINTANA ROO, MEXICO—Riviera Maya News reports that an archaeological site dubbed El Jefeciño was discovered on the Yucatán Peninsula by researchers from Mexico’s National Institute of Anthropology and History during an investigation along the route of the Maya Train Project. Some 80 buildings have been found over an area of nearly 250 acres, including a central C-shaped plaza with five buildings, according to archaeologist Blancas Olvera. Based on the style of the architecture, which features large vaulted buildings and rounded and recessed corners with apron moldings, the site was likely inhabited between A.D. 250 and 900. It had at least four or five construction phases, added archaeologist Ojeda González. The researchers plan to map El Jefeciño with lidar. To read about the tomb of a Maya ruler uncovered in Belize, go to "Return of the King," one of ARCHAEOLOGY's Top 10 Discoveries of 2025.

Recommended Articles

Features May/June 2026

The Last Maya Kingdom

On the shores of a lake in Guatemala, the Itzá people defied the Spanish for nearly 200 years

Read Article
Flores Island, Guatemala
Courtesy Timothy Pugh/Itzá Archaeological Project

Features January/February 2026

Taking the Measure of Mesoamerica

Archaeologists decode the sacred mathematics embedded in an ancient city’s architecture

Read Article
Courtesy Claudia I. Alvarado-León

Artifacts July/August 2025

Maya Ceramic Figurine

Read Article
Courtesy Ken Seligson

Features November/December 2025

Acts of Faith

Evidence emerges of the day in 1562 when an infamous Spanish cleric tried to destroy Maya religion

Read Article
Adriana Rosas/Alamy

More to Discover

Features March/April 2026

Model Homes

A look inside miniature worlds created for the living, the dead, and the divine

Read Article
The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, Gift of Joanne P. Pearson, in memory of Andrall E. Pearson, 2015

  • Features March/April 2026

    Pompeii's House of Dionysian Delights

    Vivid frescoes in an opulent dining room celebrate the wild rites of the wine god

    Read Article
    Frescoed panels in the House of the Thiasus portray a satyr (left) and a woman (right)
    Courtesy Archaeological Park of Pompeii

  • Features March/April 2026

    Return to Serpent Mountain

    Discovering the true origins of an enigmatic mile-long pattern in Peru’s coastal desert

    Read Article
    Courtesy J.L. Bongers

  • Features March/April 2026

    Himalayan High Art

    In a remote region of India, archaeologists trace 4,000 years of history through a vast collection of petroglyphs

    Read Article
    Matt Stirn

  • Features March/April 2026

    What Happened in Goyet Cave?

    New analysis of Neanderthal remains reveals surprisingly grim secrets

    Read Article
    The Third Cave, one of the galleries in a cave system in central Belgium known as the Goyet Caves
    IRSNB/RBINSL