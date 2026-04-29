Mural painting at the site of El Jefeciño, Quintana Roo, Mexico

QUINTANA ROO, MEXICO—Riviera Maya News reports that an archaeological site dubbed El Jefeciño was discovered on the Yucatán Peninsula by researchers from Mexico’s National Institute of Anthropology and History during an investigation along the route of the Maya Train Project. Some 80 buildings have been found over an area of nearly 250 acres, including a central C-shaped plaza with five buildings, according to archaeologist Blancas Olvera. Based on the style of the architecture, which features large vaulted buildings and rounded and recessed corners with apron moldings, the site was likely inhabited between A.D. 250 and 900. It had at least four or five construction phases, added archaeologist Ojeda González. The researchers plan to map El Jefeciño with lidar. To read about the tomb of a Maya ruler uncovered in Belize, go to "Return of the King," one of ARCHAEOLOGY's Top 10 Discoveries of 2025.