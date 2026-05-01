TBILISI, GEORGIA—Phys.org reports that wheat for baking bread (Triticum aestivum) may have first been grown some 8,000 years ago in Georgia. Genetic studies of modern wheat plants and wild grasses indicate that domesticated wheat and wild goat grass were mixed in the South Caucasus and the Caspian Sea region. This hybrid plant eventually became bread wheat, explained Nana Rusishvili of the Georgia National Museum and her colleagues. They examined charred grains recovered from Gadachrili Gora and Shulaveris Gora, two Neolithic village sites in Georgia. Because charred grains of bread wheat look similar to durum wheat and other wheat seeds, the team members focused on the rachis, the part of the plant stem that holds the grain to the ear of wheat. This structure is known to vary among species of wheat plants. After the team identified bread wheat rachis, they radiocarbon dated the seeds to between 5800 and 6000 B.C. “These findings provide critical empirical support for this region as a primary center of early bread wheat domestication,” the researchers concluded. To read about the earliest evidence for baked goods go to "The First Bakers."
Neolithic Bread Wheat Identified in the South Caucasus
News May 1, 2026
Recommended Articles
Features May/June 2026
Pioneers of Lakefront Living
Why Neolithic and Bronze Age farmers in the Alps built their villages on stilts
Model Homes March/April 2026
Head of the Household
LOCATION: North Macedonia
DATES: Ca. 6400
Letter from France January/February 2026
Neolithic Cultural Revolution
How farmers came together to build Europe’s most grandiose funerary monuments some 7,000 years ago
Top 10 Discoveries of 2025 January/February 2026
A Feminine Touch
Çatalhöyük, Turkey
-
Features May/June 2026
The Last Maya Kingdom
On the shores of a lake in Guatemala, the Itzá people defied the Spanish for nearly 200 yearsCourtesy Timothy Pugh/Itzá Archaeological Project
-
Features May/June 2026
Art for the Ages
A surreal style of painting endured for 4,000 years in the canyonlands of West TexasShumla Archaeological Research and Education Center Archive
-
Features May/June 2026
Bridge to the Past
The Yellow River brought both prosperity and calamity to China’s dazzling medieval capital By Ling XinHenan Provincial Institute of Cultural Heritage and Archaeology
-
Letter from Bulgaria May/June 2026
Capitals of Khans and Tsars
The untold story of how the Bulgarian Empire challenged medieval Europe’s great powersBen O’Donnell