NEW YORK, NEW YORK—According to a report in The Telegraph, the United States repatriated 657 artifacts to India in a ceremony held at the Consulate General of India in New York. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said that the objects were recovered in multiple investigations of antiquities trafficking. “The scale of the trafficking networks that targeted cultural heritage in India is massive, as demonstrated by the return of more than 600 pieces today,” Bragg explained. “There is unfortunately more work to be done to return stolen artifacts back to India,” he added. The objects returned in the ceremony include a bronze figure of Avalokiteshvara, the bodhisattva of infinite compassion, discovered in 1939 near the Lakshmana Temple and housed at the Mahant Ghasidas Memorial Museum. The sculpture was smuggled into the United States in 1982 and became part of a private collection. A sandstone figure of Ganesha, looted in 2000 from a temple in Madhya Pradesh, also ended up in a private collection in the United States. To read about the recent discovery of a 2,000-year old labyrinth in India, go to "Running Circles Around the Competition."
U.S. Repatriates Looted Objects to India
News May 4, 2026
Recommended Articles
Letter from Bulgaria May/June 2026
Capitals of Khans and Tsars
The untold story of how the Bulgarian Empire challenged medieval Europe’s great powers
Off the Grid May/June 2026
SGang Gwaay, British Columbia, Canada
Artifacts May/June 2026
Ancient Brazilian Harpoons
The Unexpected World of the Odyssey May/June 2026
Exploring the Age of Homer
-
Features May/June 2026
Pioneers of Lakefront Living
Why Neolithic and Bronze Age farmers in the Alps built their villages on stilts© APM/Frank Müller
-
Features May/June 2026
The Last Maya Kingdom
On the shores of a lake in Guatemala, the Itzá people defied the Spanish for nearly 200 yearsCourtesy Timothy Pugh/Itzá Archaeological Project
-
Features May/June 2026
Art for the Ages
A surreal style of painting endured for 4,000 years in the canyonlands of West TexasShumla Archaeological Research and Education Center Archive
-
Features May/June 2026
Bridge to the Past
The Yellow River brought both prosperity and calamity to China’s dazzling medieval capital By Ling XinHenan Provincial Institute of Cultural Heritage and Archaeology