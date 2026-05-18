POMPEII, ITALY—In 1961, archaeologists working in a property in Pompeii known as the Garden of the Fugitives uncovered the remains of 14 victims who failed to escape the a.d. 79 eruption of Mount Vesuvius. They made plaster casts of the deceased individuals as they were being excavated that capture the victims' dramatic final poses. Now, more than six decades later, researchers have learned more about the identity of one of those people, Finestra sull’Arte reports. New X-ray and CT scanning recently revealed that one of the victims had a cloth bag by his side filled with bronze and silver coins, as well as a box containing a small slate tablet and a series of small metal instruments. Experts believe that the slate was used for preparing cosmetic or medical concoctions and the small utensils likely comprised a physician’s surgical kit. They now believe that this person was likely a doctor who was fleeing the burning city with his tools of the trade when he perished. To read about other recent research on plaster casts from the ancient city, go to "Pompeii Friend Group."
New Details Emerge About Pompeii Victim
News May 18, 2026
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