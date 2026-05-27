Statue bases in situ at the Sanctuary of Apollo, Frangissa, Cyprus

FRANGISSA, CYPRUS—La Brújula Verde reports that more than 20 statue bases have been discovered at the site of the Sanctuary of Apollo in central Cyprus, which was discovered in 1885. At that time, many bases of votive statues were unearthed, but they were included in the backfill when the site was reburied. Matthias Recke of the University of Frankfurt and Philipp Kobusch of the University of Rostock said that the in situ statue bases, which were found under the nineteenth-century fill, remain close together in their original positions within the sanctuary. Limestone and terracotta feet are still attached to some of the bases. The excavation also revealed that these bases had been covered with a leveling layer around 480 B.C. Recke, Kobusch, and their colleagues will continue to evaluate the remodeling of the sanctuary. For more on Roman decorations from Cyprus, go to "And They're Off!"