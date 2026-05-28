JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Burials Excavated at Former Mississippi Asylum

News May 28, 2026

An excavation team pulls a cast iron casket from the grounds of the former Asylum Hill site on the University of Mississippi Medical Center campus, Jackson, Mississippi
Lindsay McMurtray/UMMC Communications
SHARE:
Cast iron casket discovered on the ridge of the Asylum Hill excavation site
Cast iron casket discovered on the ridge of the Asylum Hill excavation site

JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI—According to a WAPT report, more than 1,000 graves have been found at the site of the Mississippi State Lunatic Asylum since the cemetery was discovered in 2013 on the grounds of the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC). In all, the cemetery held an estimated 7,000 graves. “We have a few bone fragments, a few teeth, and the nails from the wooden coffins,” said archaeologist Jennifer Mack. “Every single person buried here was in his or her own coffin and in [their] own grave, and they were lined up neatly,” she added. Hospital records from the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries show that deceased patients whose their families did not live in the area were buried in the cemetery. Coins, jewelry, and traces of formal clothing have also been recovered from the graves. “It seems if the family was not contacted in 24 hours, they were buried in the cemetery,” Mack said. No maps of the cemetery or markers remain, but death certificates dated from 1912 to 1935 have been preserved. Patients may have lived at the asylum if they had depression, a heart condition, or were elderly, added Lida Key of the Medical History Museum. Researchers from UMMC are attempting to return human remains to surviving family members. They are also collecting photographs, letters, and memories about people known to have lived in the facility. Plans are being developed to build a mausoleum to house unclaimed remains and relate the stories of those buried on the hospital grounds. To read about the lives of women at a nineteenth-century asylum in Sydney, Australia, go to "A Passion for Fruit: Sneaking a Snack."

Recommended Articles

Digs & Discoveries March/April 2019

Foreign Funeral Rites

Read Article
(Courtesy Andrew Peachey/ArchSol)

Digs & Discoveries November/December 2018

Another Form of Slavery

Read Article
(Courtesy Fort Bend Independent School District)

Digs & Discoveries November/December 2018

Nomadic Necropolis

Read Article
(Courtesy Katherine Grillo )

The Archaeology of Gardens March/April 2018

Scientific Gardens

The Woodlands, Philadelphia

Read Article
(Franklinia alatamaha / Natural History Museum, London, UK / Bridgeman Images)

More to Discover

Features May/June 2026

The Unexpected World of the Odyssey

Discovering the surprising inspirations behind Homer’s great tales of the Trojan War

Read Article
Aerial view of Ilium Aerial view of Ilium
a_medvedkov/Adobe Stock

  • Features May/June 2026

    Pioneers of Lakefront  Living

    Why Neolithic and Bronze Age farmers in the Alps built their villages on stilts

    Read Article
    Modern replicas of Bronze Age houses in Lake Constance
    © APM/Frank Müller

  • Features May/June 2026

    The Last Maya Kingdom

    On the shores of a lake in Guatemala, the Itzá people defied the Spanish for nearly 200 years

    Read Article
    Flores Island, Guatemala
    Courtesy Timothy Pugh/Itzá Archaeological Project

  • Features May/June 2026

    Art for the Ages

    A surreal style of painting endured for 4,000 years in the canyonlands of West Texas

    Read Article
    Shumla Archaeological Research and Education Center Archive

  • Features May/June 2026

    Bridge to the Past

    The Yellow River brought both prosperity and calamity to China’s dazzling medieval capital By Ling Xin

    Read Article
    Henan Provincial Institute of Cultural Heritage and Archaeology