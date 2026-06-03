JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Medieval Queen’s Remains Exhumed in Spain

News June 3, 2026

Tomb of Queen Elisenda, Royal Monastery of Santa Maria Pedralbes, Barcelona, Spain
Barcelona's Institute of Culture
SHARE:

BARCELONA, SPAIN—Live Science reports that scientists from the Institute of Culture of Barcelona have examined 25 skeletons discovered in eight graves at Barcelona’s Royal Monastery of Santa Maria Pedralbes, which was founded in the fourteenth century by Queen Elisenda of Montcada. She moved into a small palace next to the monastery after the death of her husband, James II. When Elisenda died in 1364, her remains were dressed in a monastic habit and placed in a narrow wooden coffin with a gold-embroidered silk textile and aromatic herbs. Analysis of the bones suggests she was about 70 years old at the time of death. The study also investigated the tombs said to have belonged to the monastery’s first two abbesses. The remains of a woman thought to represent Sobirana Olzet, the first abbess, indicate that she had suffered a knife wound to her face shortly before death. In the tomb of Francesca Saportella, the second abbess and the queen’s niece, the researchers recovered the remains of nine people that had been interred at different times, including four male skulls with stab wounds, and the mummified torso of a pregnant woman. In a third tomb, thought to belong to a knight, the bones of two women and three children were found. One of the women still had a long ponytail attached to her skull. The team members are now sequencing DNA samples taken from the remains in an effort to identify relationships among the dead and possible pathogens. To read about a woman of importance in Bronze Age Iberia, go to "Crowning Glory."

Human remains in the tomb of Francesca Saportella, Royal Monastery of Santa Maria Pedralbes, Barcelona, Spain
Human remains in the tomb of Francesca Saportella, Royal Monastery of Santa Maria Pedralbes, Barcelona, Spain

Recommended Articles

Digs & Discoveries March/April 2026

Viking Mollusk Mask

Read Article
Copper alloy brooch
Raymond Sauvage/NTNU Vitenskapsmuseet

Digs & Discoveries September/October 2025

Good Night, Sweet Prince

Read Article
Bavarian State Office for Monument Protection

Features September/October 2025

How to Build a Medieval Castle

Why are archaeologists constructing a thirteenth-century fortress in the forests of France?

Read Article
© D. Gliksman

Features January/February 2025

Medieval England’s Coveted Cargo

Archaeologists dive on a ship laden with marble bound for the kingdom’s grandest cathedrals

Read Article
Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images

More to Discover

Features May/June 2026

The Unexpected World of the Odyssey

Discovering the surprising inspirations behind Homer’s great tales of the Trojan War

Read Article
Aerial view of Ilium Aerial view of Ilium
a_medvedkov/Adobe Stock

  • Features May/June 2026

    Pioneers of Lakefront  Living

    Why Neolithic and Bronze Age farmers in the Alps built their villages on stilts

    Read Article
    Modern replicas of Bronze Age houses in Lake Constance
    © APM/Frank Müller

  • Features May/June 2026

    The Last Maya Kingdom

    On the shores of a lake in Guatemala, the Itzá people defied the Spanish for nearly 200 years

    Read Article
    Flores Island, Guatemala
    Courtesy Timothy Pugh/Itzá Archaeological Project

  • Features May/June 2026

    Art for the Ages

    A surreal style of painting endured for 4,000 years in the canyonlands of West Texas

    Read Article
    Shumla Archaeological Research and Education Center Archive

  • Features May/June 2026

    Bridge to the Past

    The Yellow River brought both prosperity and calamity to China’s dazzling medieval capital

    Read Article
    Henan Provincial Institute of Cultural Heritage and Archaeology