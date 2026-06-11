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Private Citizen Returns Ancient Vessel to Cyprus

News June 11, 2026

Bottom of Black Polished ware hemispherical bowl with incised decoration
Cyprus' Department of Antiquities
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Black Polished ware hemispherical bowl with incised decoration
Black Polished ware hemispherical bowl with incised decoration

NICOSIA, CYPRUS—The Cyprus Mail reports that an ancient ceramic vessel has been reclaimed from an online auction and returned to Cyprus after a year-long investigation. Cypriot officials who monitor online activity determined that the vase was in the hands of a collector in Canada, who eventually agreed to repatriate it. Researchers from Cyprus’ Department of Antiquities determined that the engraved, black-polished hemispherical bowl dates to about 1900 B.C. For more on the archaeology of Cyprus, go to "In the Time of the Copper Kings."

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