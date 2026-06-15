JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Unusual Artifacts Found in Medieval Siberian Burial

News June 15, 2026

Press Service of the Institute of the History of Material Culture of the Russian Academy of Sciences
SHARE:
Medieval burial, Sayan Mountains, Russia

ST. PETERSBURG, RUSSIA—Live Science reports that a tenth-century burial uncovered in southern Siberia's Sayan Mountains in 2014 contains the remains of a woman; a newborn; the spine of a sheep; and the skull, limbs, and skin of a horse. This grave and dozens of others were discovered during an investigation conducted ahead of railway construction through the region. “It is quite clear that this is far from an ordinary burial,” said Andrey Poliakov of the Russian Academy of Sciences. The woman had been buried with a pair of gilt-bronze earrings, a ritually broken mirror, an iron knife, and a stone spindle whorl. The motif of a winding vine and grape clusters on the mirror fragments suggest that the object may have been imported from China. Many of the items of horse paraphernalia in the grave were antiques when they were buried. A stirrup bore decorations influenced by Chinese, Indian, and Persian art. Oleg Mitko of Novosibirsk State University said that decorated stirrups was generally used by steppe nomads on the left side of the saddle for ceremonial purposes. Overall, he added, the combination of artifacts recovered from the grave was very rare for the region. To read more about medieval archaeology in Russia, go to "Palaces of the Golden Horde."

Recommended Articles

Digs & Discoveries January/February 2022

Russian River Silver

Read Article
(Maxim Pankin, Institute of Archaeology, RAS)

Digs & Discoveries March/April 2026

Viking Mollusk Mask

Read Article
Copper alloy brooch
Raymond Sauvage/NTNU Vitenskapsmuseet

Digs & Discoveries September/October 2025

Good Night, Sweet Prince

Read Article
Bavarian State Office for Monument Protection

Features September/October 2025

How to Build a Medieval Castle

Why are archaeologists constructing a thirteenth-century fortress in the forests of France?

Read Article
© D. Gliksman

More to Discover

Features May/June 2026

The Unexpected World of the Odyssey

Discovering the surprising inspirations behind Homer’s great tales of the Trojan War

Read Article
Aerial view of Ilium Aerial view of Ilium
a_medvedkov/Adobe Stock

  • Features May/June 2026

    Pioneers of Lakefront  Living

    Why Neolithic and Bronze Age farmers in the Alps built their villages on stilts

    Read Article
    Modern replicas of Bronze Age houses in Lake Constance
    © APM/Frank Müller

  • Features May/June 2026

    The Last Maya Kingdom

    On the shores of a lake in Guatemala, the Itzá people defied the Spanish for nearly 200 years

    Read Article
    Flores Island, Guatemala
    Courtesy Timothy Pugh/Itzá Archaeological Project

  • Features May/June 2026

    Art for the Ages

    A surreal style of painting endured for 4,000 years in the canyonlands of West Texas

    Read Article
    Shumla Archaeological Research and Education Center Archive

  • Features May/June 2026

    Bridge to the Past

    The Yellow River brought both prosperity and calamity to China’s dazzling medieval capital

    Read Article
    Henan Provincial Institute of Cultural Heritage and Archaeology