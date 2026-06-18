JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

300,000-Year-Old Cave Site Explored in Northern Israel

News June 18, 2026

© Emil Aladjem, Israel Antiquities Authority
SHARE:
Handaxe, Fureidis Cave, Israel

HAIFA, ISRAEL—Flint scrapers and handaxes; the bones of fallow deer, gazelle, and ancient horses; and evidence for the controlled use of fire some 300,000 years ago have been discovered in northern Israel’s Fureidis Cave by researchers from the Israel Antiquities Authority and the University of Haifa, according to a report in La Brújula Verde. The well-preserved site was occupied by members of the Acheulo-Yabrudian culture, before the arrival of Neanderthals and modern humans in the region. Sites of similar age have been found at Qesem Cave in central Israel and Tabun Cave in northern Israel. Study of the intact site at Fureidis Cave could reveal more information about the mobility, hunting strategies, and social interactions between these early humans. To read more about a recent Paleolithic discovery, go to "What Happened in Goyet Cave?"

Recommended Articles

Features July/August 2026

Slinging Insults

Greek and Roman soldiers fired pointed barbs at their enemies

Read Article
Lead sling bullet inscribed with the Greek inscription MATHOU
Courtesy Michael Eisenberg

Digs & Discoveries May/June 2026

An Avian Connection

A 12,000-year-old figurine tells one of the earliest known narratives. What does it mean?

Read Article
Nahal Ein Gev II site
Photo by Naftali Hilger

Digs & Discoveries May/June 2026

Built for Comfort

Read Article
Ground floor rooms, Tel 'Eton, Israel
Skyview

Digs & Discoveries March/April 2026

Cup or Cone?

Read Article
Cornets from Teleilat Ghassul
Sharon Zuhovitzky, courtesy of the Pontifical Biblical Institute

More to Discover

Features May/June 2026

The Unexpected World of the Odyssey

Discovering the surprising inspirations behind Homer’s great tales of the Trojan War

Read Article
Aerial view of Ilium Aerial view of Ilium
a_medvedkov/Adobe Stock

  • Features May/June 2026

    Pioneers of Lakefront  Living

    Why Neolithic and Bronze Age farmers in the Alps built their villages on stilts

    Read Article
    Modern replicas of Bronze Age houses in Lake Constance
    © APM/Frank Müller

  • Features May/June 2026

    The Last Maya Kingdom

    On the shores of a lake in Guatemala, the Itzá people defied the Spanish for nearly 200 years

    Read Article
    Flores Island, Guatemala
    Courtesy Timothy Pugh/Itzá Archaeological Project

  • Features May/June 2026

    Art for the Ages

    A surreal style of painting endured for 4,000 years in the canyonlands of West Texas

    Read Article
    Shumla Archaeological Research and Education Center Archive

  • Features May/June 2026

    Bridge to the Past

    The Yellow River brought both prosperity and calamity to China’s dazzling medieval capital

    Read Article
    Henan Provincial Institute of Cultural Heritage and Archaeology