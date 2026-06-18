Handaxe, Fureidis Cave, Israel

HAIFA, ISRAEL—Flint scrapers and handaxes; the bones of fallow deer, gazelle, and ancient horses; and evidence for the controlled use of fire some 300,000 years ago have been discovered in northern Israel’s Fureidis Cave by researchers from the Israel Antiquities Authority and the University of Haifa, according to a report in La Brújula Verde. The well-preserved site was occupied by members of the Acheulo-Yabrudian culture, before the arrival of Neanderthals and modern humans in the region. Sites of similar age have been found at Qesem Cave in central Israel and Tabun Cave in northern Israel. Study of the intact site at Fureidis Cave could reveal more information about the mobility, hunting strategies, and social interactions between these early humans. To read more about a recent Paleolithic discovery, go to "What Happened in Goyet Cave?"