JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

2,000-Year-Old Defenses Examined in Cyprus

News June 26, 2026

SHARE:

PAPHOS, CYPRUS—The Cyprus Mail reports that Claire Balandier of Avignon University led a team of researchers who investigated the 2,000-year-old defense system of the ancient city of Nea Paphos, which is located in southwestern Cyprus. First, the team members identified traces of a 2,000-year-old square tower carved into bedrock on Fabrika Hill in Kato Paphos, the city’s port. They also found the floor of a second defensive tower near what had been the city’s northwestern gate. An underground water system was unearthed near the city’s theater. Water flowed in a rock-cut channel situated over an underground storage gallery. This system was altered during the Roman period, when a well was added and water was redirected into underground storage, and then a nearby cistern. The researchers also recovered fragments of a large terracotta pipe. The water system is thought to have been abandoned after a possible earthquake left a crack in the gallery wall, which would have allowed water to escape. To read about a ritual object previously found at the site, go to "Artifact: Late Roman Amulet."

Recommended Articles

Features January/February 2024

In the Time of the Copper Kings

Some 3,500 years ago, prosperous merchants on Cyprus controlled the world’s most valuable commodity

Read Article
(Courtesy Peter M. Fischer)

Features July/August 2021

The Ugarit Archives

Thousands of cuneiform tablets written in a distinctive script tell the dramatic story of a Bronze Age merchant city in Syria

Read Article
(Dick Osseman/ Wikimedia Commons)

Digs & Discoveries November/December 2016

And They’re Off!

Read Article
(Courtesy Department of Antiquities, Cyprus)

Digs & Discoveries January/February 2016

Living the Good Afterlife

Read Article
(Courtesy Kadir Kaba)

More to Discover

Features May/June 2026

The Unexpected World of the Odyssey

Discovering the surprising inspirations behind Homer’s great tales of the Trojan War

Read Article
Aerial view of Ilium Aerial view of Ilium
a_medvedkov/Adobe Stock

  • Features May/June 2026

    Pioneers of Lakefront  Living

    Why Neolithic and Bronze Age farmers in the Alps built their villages on stilts

    Read Article
    Modern replicas of Bronze Age houses in Lake Constance
    © APM/Frank Müller

  • Features May/June 2026

    The Last Maya Kingdom

    On the shores of a lake in Guatemala, the Itzá people defied the Spanish for nearly 200 years

    Read Article
    Flores Island, Guatemala
    Courtesy Timothy Pugh/Itzá Archaeological Project

  • Features May/June 2026

    Art for the Ages

    A surreal style of painting endured for 4,000 years in the canyonlands of West Texas

    Read Article
    Shumla Archaeological Research and Education Center Archive

  • Features May/June 2026

    Bridge to the Past

    The Yellow River brought both prosperity and calamity to China’s dazzling medieval capital

    Read Article
    Henan Provincial Institute of Cultural Heritage and Archaeology