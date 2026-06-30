DURHAM, ENGLAND—Researchers led by Marta Díaz-Guardamino of Durham University created 3D models of rock art depicting boats found at 12 sites in northwestern Spain and Portugal, according to a statement released by Durham University. The team then compared them to similar carvings found in Scandinavia. The researchers noted that all of the Iberian images had been carved in an area where water was visible in the landscape. They determined that the carvings from both regions have distinctive design features in common, such as decorative birds and S-shapes, rigging, oars, sail-like shapes, and sun crosses similar to images found in Nordic solar mythology. The comparison also allowed the team members to date the Iberian carvings to between 1300 and 800 B.C. It is not known if the Iberian artwork was carved by local sailors or travelers. However, the study does suggest that Bronze Age artists shared technologies via long-distance maritime networks. Read the original scholarly article about this research in PLOS One. To read about much earlier rock art in Iberia, go to "Paleo Palette."
Bronze Age Boat Artwork Analyzed
News June 30, 2026
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