JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Later Dwellings Found Near Memphis Temple

News September 2, 2026

Excavation of winepress, Memphis, Egypt
Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities
SHARE:
Engraved sculpture fragments

MIT RAHINA, EGYPT—According to a report in La Brújula Verde, a team of researchers from Egypt’s Supreme Council of Antiquities and the Shanghai Museum have uncovered domestic structures and workshops near the Temple of Sekhmet in Memphis, an ancient capital city in Lower Egypt. The buildings were made of adobe, reused stone blocks, and sculptural fragments thought to have come from the Temple of Ptah, which had once been the main sanctuary in the city. A possible winepress, consisting of a limestone basin with a slope leading to a central opening and a lower basin, was also uncovered near the Temple of Sekhmet. Ceramic fragments, faience amulets, and votive plaques suggest that devotions may have continued at the site into the Greco-Roman period, after the city’s temples had fallen out of use and the area had become a residential neighborhood. To read about a false door thought to have come from Memphis, go to "Magical Mystery Door."

Recommended Articles

Features May/June 2023

The Man in the Middle

How an ingenious royal official transformed Persian conquerors into proper Egyptian pharaohs

Read Article
(© The Trustees of the British Museum)

Features November/December 2022

Magical Mystery Door

An investigation of an Egyptian sacred portal reveals a history of renovation and deception

Read Article
(© The Fitzwilliam Museum, Cambridge)

Digs & Discoveries September/October 2019

Saqqara's Working Stiffs

Read Article
(© J. Dabrowski/PCMA)

Features September/October 2026

Where Was Ancient Egypt Born?

Archaeologists are reimagining a time before the first pharaohs

Read Article
Courtesy Robert Słaboński/Tell el-Farkha Expedition

More to Discover

Features September/October 2026

The Music of Time

Tuning in to the sounds of the ancient world

Read Article
The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, Rogers Fund, 1930

  • Features September/October 2026

    A Change in Fashion

    Hoards of lavish gold and silver neck rings buried on an English hill reflect dramatic social change

    Read Article
    Torc hoard
    Photo © 2026 The Trustees of the British Museum

  • Features September/October 2026

    Cultivating Fields of Stone

    Peru’s ancient farmers used intricate rock maps to plan for the future

    Read Article
    Courtesy Patricia Aparicio Martínez

  • Features September/October 2026

    2,000 Years Under the Sea

    The story of Greece’s famed Antikythera wreck is finally being revealed

    Read Article
    © ESAG/UNIGE

  • Letter from Ireland September/October 2026

    A War Between Friends

    How IRA volunteers survived the Irish Civil War in a secret mountain hideout

    Read Article
    James Bosnall