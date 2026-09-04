DUBLIN, IRELAND—According to a statement released by University College Dublin (UCD), DNA samples obtained from the parchment pages of historic manuscripts have been used to track the sheep pox virus. Sheep pox is a highly contagious disease with high mortality rates. It can also damage the wool of sheep and reduce yields of milk and meat. “The recovery of ancient DNA of pathogens has completely changed our understanding of infectious disease in the past, and here we show that parchment can also preserve animal pathogen DNA,” said Louis L’Hôte of UCD. “It is possible that archives and libraries around the world also contain the genetic traces of disease outbreaks in animals in the past,” he continued. In all, L’Hôte and his colleagues tracked the sheep pox virus back more than 3,700 years. The team extracted samples from sheep teeth and detected the virus in medieval manuscripts, such as a 1,000-year-old illuminated manuscript called the York Gospels and an early English dictionary known as the Corpus Glossary. Sheep pox was also found in parchment made from calfskin and goatskin. This may have been due to cross-species transmission or contamination that occurred during the parchment-making process, L’Hôte explained. Read the original scholarly article about this research in Science Advances. To read about an English tannery where parchment was likely made, go to "Medieval Leather, Vellum, and Fur."
Sheep Pox Virus Tracked With Medieval Parchment
News September 4, 2026
Recommended Articles
Digs & Discoveries January/February 2026
In Local News
Off the Grid September/October 2026
Xunantunich, Belize
Learning to draw monkeys at an ancient Maya art academy
Letter from Ireland September/October 2026
A War Between Friends
How IRA volunteers survived the Irish Civil War in a secret mountain hideout
Features September/October 2026
A Change in Fashion
Hoards of lavish gold and silver neck rings buried on an English hill reflect dramatic social change
-
Features September/October 2026
Cultivating Fields of Stone
Peru’s ancient farmers used intricate rock maps to plan for the futureCourtesy Patricia Aparicio Martínez
-
Features September/October 2026
Where Was Ancient Egypt Born?
Archaeologists are reimagining a time before the first pharaohsCourtesy Robert Słaboński/Tell el-Farkha Expedition
-
Features September/October 2026
2,000 Years Under the Sea
The story of Greece’s famed Antikythera wreck is finally being revealed© ESAG/UNIGE
-
Artifacts September/October 2026
Post-Makurian Letter (from Dongola)Tomasz Barański